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Nepal’s ‘Lake Two’ at risk of bursting with 6,50,000 cubic metres of water: How dangerous is it?

The newly formed glacier lake is located high in the Langtang Lirung Himalaya. Rescue teams and hydropower workers have been warned to exercise caution.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 08:54 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
Nepal’s ‘Lake Two’ at risk of bursting with 6,50,000 cubic metres of water: How dangerous is it?
Image Credit: Representational image. (X)

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Nepal’s ‘Lake Two’ at risk of bursting with 6,50,000 cubic metres of water: How dangerous is it?
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