Nepal’s politics changes with 35-year-old PM – Is China tilt unlikely and India to be the main partner?

New Delhi: Nepal entrusted its youngest-ever prime minister, Balen Shah, with the challenge of leading the country when he took office on March 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician on his swearing-in, which was acknowledged by Nepal’s official channels.

Analysts say the young government could strengthen India-Nepal bilateral relations, with Shah expressing readiness to work closely with New Delhi while bringing a different approach to governance.

“I am eager to work closely with the Indian prime minister to strengthen cooperation between our nations,” Shah stated following his oath-taking ceremony.

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Experts believe the young government could bring a new approach to India-Nepal ties. Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Ray said that traditional left-wing parties performed poorly in recent elections. “Shah’s government is strong and ideologically different from the conventional political parties. This administration is likely to avoid the balancing acts that characterised past left-wing coalitions and focus on practical cooperation with India,” he said.

A day after Shah assumed office, former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested for his alleged role in last year’s deadly Gen Z protests. The Nepal police took Oli into custody from his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur.

Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested in connection with the same case.

Challenges ahead

The new prime minister aims to show voters that his approach to governance is different from past administrations. Among the challenges facing his government are rising oil and fertiliser prices, because of the ongoing war in West Asia.

Analysts suggest that India could play a supportive role, similar to its assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

India-Nepal relations and China factor

Bilateral development programmes between India and Nepal can get momentum when historical political baggage is set aside. According to Ray, China had attempted to consolidate left-wing parties in Nepal before the elections, but the present scenario indicates that Shah’s government is unlikely to tilt toward Beijing.

The trend of young leadership is spreading across India’s neighbouring countries. Following Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal now also have youthful governments. Experts highlight multiple opportunities for cooperation in development and energy sectors under this new wave of leadership.

Pancheshwar Dam and regional energy prospects

The Pancheshwar Dam project between India and Nepal is on hold, but officials are hopeful that discussions with the new government will revive progress. The hydroelectric sector holds the potential to bring Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan closer.

Under recent agreements, electricity generated in Nepal could be purchased by Bangladesh and transmitted through India, benefiting all three countries. Such collaborations strengthen India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and support its long-term regional objectives.

Expectations and scrutiny

Shah faces not only expectations but also scrutiny. During his tenure as mayor, his strict actions against illegal street vendors drew criticism from human rights activists. Observers say that such measures often indicate a leader’s urgency to deliver quick results, though they may also carry unintended consequences.