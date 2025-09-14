Nepal Sets March 5 As Election Date After Youth-Led Protests Rock Government

In a significant political development following the Gen Z-led protests, Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday announced that the country will hold elections to the House of Representatives within six months. The date has been set for March 5, 2026, marking a crucial moment for the Himalayan nation

In the Gen Z protests, 51 people reportedly lost their lives while over 1,300 were left injured. Moreover, it led to the escape of thousands of prisoners.

The massive Nepal GenZ protests were triggered by a social media ban and alleged corruption, which prompted former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign.

But now, the country is shifting towards normalcy after days of violent protest, as the nationwide curfew had been ended on Saturday, a day after the former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, was sworn in as the interim PM.

As per news agency ANI, the official statement read, "After a difficult and hard struggle, a peaceful solution has emerged in the extremely uncomfortable, hostile and frightening situation of the country. The constitution has been preserved, the parliamentary system has been preserved and the federal democratic republic has been established. The people have got the opportunity to move forward on the path of a more advanced democracy by holding the elections to the House of Representatives within 6 months."

In the official statement, the Nepalese President also appealed to the political parties to cooperate in holding the elections.

"Therefore, I sincerely appeal to all parties to cooperate in the work of pleasing the people and holding the elections to be held on March 5 by making good use of the opportunity obtained with great tact," the statement added.

Nepal Candle March

Earlier on Saturday evening, Nepali citizens gathered outside Bouddhanath Stupa to hold a candle march in memory of those who lost their lives during the recent anti-corruption protests across the nation.

People from all walks of life, students, monks, activists, and residents, lit candles and stood in silence to show solidarity with the victims.

Nepal Gen Z Protests

Nepali Congress MP Abhishek Pratap Shah on Saturday filed an FIR against former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in New Baneshwor Police through the Chief District Officer, Dilkumar Tamang of Kapilvastu.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 51 people have died so far in the youth-led demonstrations that erupted across Nepal on September 8. Of these, 30 were killed by gunshots, while 21 died from burns, wounds, and other injuries. Nepal Police co-spokesperson Ramesh Thapa said the dead included one Indian national and three police personnel.

What Happens In Nepal Now?

The protests, led largely by young demonstrators in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, began after the government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

With the restrictions lifted, public transportation resumed service this morning, and long-distance buses from Kathmandu to various parts of the country have also begun their journeys.

(with ANI inputs)