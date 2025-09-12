Advertisement
BREAKING | Nepal's Political Crisis: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki To Take Oath As Interim Prime Minister Today

Amid widespread protests, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to be appointed as Nepal's interim Prime Minister. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 07:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amid a continuing political crisis, Nepal appears set to appoint former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the new interim Prime Minister. The move comes as a potential solution to the deadlock following days of youth-led protests that have rocked the country and led to the resignation of the previous government. Sources indicate that preparations are underway for the new administration, with the Prime Minister's Office in Kathmandu being readied for the change in leadership.

 

