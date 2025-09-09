Nepal Withdraws Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests - What We Know So Far

After days of violent demonstrations that left many people dead and injured, the Nepal government has withdrawn its sweeping social media ban. The decision came amid mounting pressure following a massive Gen Z-led protest against corruption and curbs on online platforms.

The ban, enforced last Friday, had blocked access to 26 platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, WhatsApp, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Messenger. Only a few apps such as TikTok, Viber, WeTalk and Telegram remained accessible.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned on Monday, taking moral responsibility for the deaths during the unrest. Confirming the reversal, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said, “We will ensure conducive use of social media.”

The crackdown followed a Supreme Court directive requiring all foreign and domestic platforms to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, appoint local officers, and establish user complaint systems in Nepal. Non-compliance, the directive said, would lead to automatic deactivation.

Here Is The Top Updates:

At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured as police opened fire on protestors in Nepal.

Of the total dead, 17 were killed in Kathmandu, Nepal police confirmed, IANS reported.

Following violence, the Kathmandu administration enforced curfew in sensitive areas including the President’s Office, PM’s Office, Parliament, and Singh Durbar.

The curfew remains in place, with no decision yet on lifting it till late at night.

The protests were led by the GenZ movement, opposing corruption and a proposed social media ban.

Analysts say the large turnout reflects rising frustration among people with Nepal’s political elites.