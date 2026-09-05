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Nepali and Chinese nationals rescued alive from flood-hit areas

A Nepali woman and a Chinese national were rescued alive 11 days after deadly floods in Nepal, as authorities intensified search operations for people still missing from flood-hit hydropower projects.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Nepali and Chinese nationals rescued alive from flood-hit areas
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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