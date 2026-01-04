Advertisement
NEPAL PROTEST

Nepal's Madhesh Province On High Alert After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Tensions

Nepal's Madhesh Province on high alert after a TikTok video triggered religious tensions in Birgunj and Janakpur region.

|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
Nepal's Madhesh Province On High Alert After Viral TikTok Video Sparks TensionsRepresentative AI Image

Security has been heightened in Nepal's Madhesh province following religious tensions in Birgunj and Janakpur that erupted over a TikTok video.

According to officials, the tension flared in Dhanusha's Kamala Municipality after a dispute between two groups, triggered by religiously targeted comments on TikTok. The incident prompted protests in both Birgunj and Janakpur.

The controversy reportedly began when two youths, Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, uploaded a video on TikTok in Janakpur, Dhanusha. Locals claimed the video hurt religious sentiments and handed the youths over to the police.

"We have arrested three people for allegedly posting the TikTok video and for their involvement in the vandalism," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ganesh Bam, spokesperson for Dhanusha police, confirmed to ANI.

Tensions escalated in Ward 6 of Kamala Municipality after a mosque was vandalised. In protest, demonstrators staged rallies in and around Birgunj, burning tyres and chanting slogans.

A brief clash broke out between protesters and police at Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk in Birgunj. Police fired five rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

"We had fired five rounds of tear gas to control the situation. The situation is now under control," Sudipraj Pathak, Chief of Parsa Police, told ANI.

Following the protests and clashes, security has been increased across all eight districts of Madhesh province. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in areas identified as potential flashpoints.

During the clash in Birgunj, seven police personnel sustained minor injuries. Police officials said they used minimum force and focused on extinguishing burning tyres.

The unrest, which initially began in Dhanusha and Parsa, escalated through TikTok, as groups took to the streets over issues affecting religious and communal sentiments.

Also Read: From Oil Riches To Maduro's Fall: How One Fatal Policy Decision Destroyed Venezuela?

 

