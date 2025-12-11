Netanyahu And Modi To Meet “Very Soon”: What The Telephonic Call Between Two PMs Signals

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to meet “very soon”, following a cordial and friendly phone conversation, the Israeli PM’s office announced on Wednesday (December 10).

In a post on X, Netanyahu’s office said, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke a short while ago with Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi. At the end of the warm and friendly conversation, the two leaders agreed to meet very soon.”

During the call, PM Modi reviewed developments in West Asia with Netanyahu and reiterated India’s support for the early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the leaders “exchanged views on the situation in West Asia” and Modi “reaffirmed India’s backing for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan”.

Both leaders also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing momentum in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their commitment to deepening these ties for mutual benefit. They strongly condemned terrorism, emphasising their “zero-tolerance approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”. The leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

The conversation comes at a time when India and Israel continue to highlight their close strategic relationship, which spans defence, technology, agriculture and intelligence cooperation.

Netanyahu had been considering a visit to India before the end of the year, but the trip was postponed due to security concerns. His office clarified that teams from both countries are already coordinating a new visit date, with the Israeli leader expressing “full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi”.

The statement described the bond between the two nations and their leaders as “very strong”.

Netanyahu last visited India in January 2018, marking only the second visit by an Israeli prime minister to the country. In recent months, he has repeatedly emphasised the closeness between India and Israel.

Following the Red Fort blast, he offered condolences to India, calling both nations ancient civilisations rooted in “eternal truths”.

His office posted on X, “To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time.”

It added, “India and Israel are ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths. Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls. The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies.”