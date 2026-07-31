Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against concerns about a possible arrest linked to an International Criminal Court warrant. During a visit to the United States, Netanyahu said Israel has special forces available for protection and confirmed plans to travel to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly despite political criticism.
Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu was asked whether he worries about the possibility of being detained while traveling abroad because of the ICC arrest warrant issued in 2024.
The Israeli leader responded by pointing to Israel's security capabilities and his own military experience. "Yeah, I think about it. You know, we have special forces around. I served for five years," he said. His comments come as he prepares to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Netanyahu's planned visit has drawn criticism from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has called the Israeli leader a war criminal and urged US authorities to enforce the ICC warrant.
However, Mamdani has also acknowledged that city officials do not have the authority to carry out international arrest warrants.
Netanyahu strongly rejected the criticism and accused the mayor of creating division. "I'm going to speak the truth in front of this hate-spewing elected official... He's turning them against New York Jews," he said.
The provocative stance comes as Netanyahu prepares to head to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, directly confronting local political backlash.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 over allegations linked to the war in Gaza.
The court cited alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, including claims involving the use of starvation as a method of warfare.
Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has described the court's actions as politically motivated.
Despite friction with municipal leaders, Netanyahu enjoys a formidable political buffer in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump publicly reaffirmed that the Israeli prime minister faces no risk of detention or arrest while on American soil.
Netanyahu is expected to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in the coming weeks.
His visit is likely to attract attention because of the ICC warrant, ongoing debate over the Gaza conflict and political disagreements surrounding his appearance in the city.
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