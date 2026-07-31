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"We have special forces": Why Israel's leader says nobody can arrest him in New York

Netanyahu’s planned trip to Manhattan has sparked political debate. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly labeled the Israeli leader a "war criminal" and called on U.S. authorities to arrest him in line with the ICC warrant.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
"We have special forces": Why Israel's leader says nobody can arrest him in New York
Image Credit: X/@netanyahu. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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