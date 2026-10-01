/Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, calls him ‘true hero,’ after flydubai cockpit attack

“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of the Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition,” the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.