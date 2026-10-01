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  • /Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, calls him ‘true hero,’ after flydubai cockpit attack

Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, calls him ‘true hero,’ after flydubai cockpit attack

Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently serves as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 06:49 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 06:49 AM IST
Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, calls him ‘true hero,’ after flydubai cockpit attack
Image Credit: (@IsraelMFA/X)

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Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, calls him ‘true hero,’ after flydubai cockpit attack
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