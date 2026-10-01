/Netanyahu hails Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, calls him ‘true hero,’ after flydubai cockpit attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commended Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his “extraordinary bravery” after the Dubai-based pilot helped prevent a potential disaster aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, following an altercation between the two pilots in the cockpit in which the other pilot allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft.
Machchhar fought back despite being stabbed during the flight, successfully preventing a catastrophic aviation disaster and saving the lives of 174 people.
In a statement shared on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Machchhar’s resilience and presence of mind during the life-threatening incident.
He said the pilot’s courage ensured the survival of everyone on board, including several Israeli citizens.
“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker, preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero,” Netanyahu posted.
The aircraft, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia after transmitting an emergency code, according to The Times of Israel.
The Indian pilot reportedly intervened during the altercation to prevent an alleged attempt to crash the plane.
The flight initially transmitted squawk code 7700, an international emergency signal, before switching to code 7500, which indicates a hijacking or unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Times of Israel.
The 7500 signal prompted Israeli Air Force fighter jets to scramble towards the aircraft. However, Israeli authorities later ruled out a hijacking.
The flight was eventually landed safely by passengers in civilian clothes.
The flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia later landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, carrying passengers from the earlier diverted flydubai flight.
The Times of Israel reported that the rescue flight carried about 180 passengers from the diverted Tel Aviv-bound flight, most of them Israelis.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that Machchhar is receiving medical treatment and said Indian authorities are closely monitoring his recovery.
“Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah have been following the health condition of Mr Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot of the Flydubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk today. He is admitted in a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical attention. A full update on his health is awaited but he is reported to be in stable condition,” the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.
“We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being,” added the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.
Captain Machchhar is a seasoned pilot who currently serves as a direct-entry Captain with UAE-based carrier Flydubai.
He has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 (B737) aircraft.
Before joining Flydubai, he spent 11 years with an Indian airline, where he served as a Line Training Captain, reported news agency ANI.
According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, Netanyahu has ordered a “ramp-up” in security measures for both Israeli and non-Israeli aircraft.
Netanyahu said evidence indicated that the flydubai pilot had stabbed his fellow pilot and claimed that he intended to crash the plane. He added that Saudi Arabian authorities were interrogating the suspect.
He also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra and Military Secretary Maj Gen Guy Markizeno.
The development comes after Netanyahu earlier said there were indications that Israel’s enemies could attempt attacks ahead of the elections. He warned against any such action and said the country’s “long arm” would reach them anywhere and at any time.
Speaking at the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, Netanyahu said Israel was facing pressure to withdraw and give up what he described as achievements secured through the efforts of its fighters.
(with ANI inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.