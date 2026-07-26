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Netanyahu heads to Washington for Trump talks on Iran, set to honour late senator Graham

The Israeli leader also turned his attention to the recent removal of International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, framing it as proof of deeper problems at the tribunal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Netanyahu heads to Washington for Trump talks on Iran, set to honour late senator Graham
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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