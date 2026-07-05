US President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House, which could take place as early as next week following Trump’s return from the NATO summit, according to Axios.
"We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is," Trump said in a brief phone interview with Axios, referring to himself.
The proposed meeting would mark the first encounter between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, during which Netanyahu presented a plan for a joint war against Iran, according to reports.
An Israeli official told Axios that next week may be too soon for the visit, given Trump’s scheduled trip to Turkey for the NATO summit on July 7-8, adding that the meeting “might take place the week after.”
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu had called Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the 250th anniversary of US Independence.
"During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States," Netanyahu's office said.
The report noted that individuals within Trump’s inner circle have grown increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu in the months since their February meeting.
"Many of Trump's closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything," a US official told Axios.
According to Axios, Trump also criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon, reportedly calling the Israeli Prime Minister “crazy” and accusing him of ingratitude.
The news outlet reported that differences between the two leaders have widened in recent months, particularly over regional security issues, Iran policy, and domestic political priorities.
Despite these reservations from Netanyahu, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month that extended the ceasefire with Iran and launched new nuclear negotiations. Trump also pressed Netanyahu to reduce Israeli military operations in Lebanon and to back a framework agreement that includes an initial withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
According to Axios, a White House meeting would hold significant political value for Netanyahu as he prepares for Israel’s October elections, where current opinion polls show him trailing his rivals.
Trump also told Axios that he has been closely following the funeral ceremonies of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the war in a joint US-Israeli operation.
According to the report, Trump claimed the Iranians "are begging to make a deal," but said both sides had agreed to pause negotiations for a week until events surrounding Khamenei's funeral conclude. He also said that neither side would engage in military action during that period.
"They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said, according to Axios.
He added that he was surprised to see mourners grieving at Khamenei's funeral, saying he had believed people disliked the former Iranian leader. "Maybe it's fake tears," Trump said, as reported by Axios.
With ANI inputs...
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