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'Netanyahu knows who the boss is': Trump on Israeli PM's possible White House visit

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a White House meeting, with both leaders expected to meet soon despite reported differences over Iran, Lebanon, and regional security.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
'Netanyahu knows who the boss is': Trump on Israeli PM's possible White House visit
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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