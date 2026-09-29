/Netanyahu-Nahyan meet: Why UAE-Israel ties matter for Iran and India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE and his meeting with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have brought the growing Israel-UAE relationship into focus, amid heightened tensions involving Iran and wider changes in the Middle East. The UAE officially confirmed the meeting, saying the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the meeting, its timing and the changing strategic equations in the Middle East.
The visit has drawn attention because Israel remains deeply opposed by several countries in the Muslim world, particularly over the Gaza war. Netanyahu’s meeting with the UAE leadership has therefore raised questions over why a powerful Gulf state is continuing to engage closely with Israel despite the wider regional tensions.
The visit also comes against the backdrop of the Iran conflict and competition among Middle Eastern powers. At a time when discussions over greater cooperation among Islamic countries are gaining momentum, the UAE’s continued engagement with Israel has become an important part of the region’s changing security landscape.
Netanyahu left Israel on September 27 and travelled to Abu Dhabi, where he met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Reports said the visit was not announced in advance and was first reported by Israeli media before being officially acknowledged by the UAE. Reuters also reported that Netanyahu visited Abu Dhabi on Sunday and met the Emirati president.
Netanyahu was accompanied by his wife Sara, Mossad chief Roman Gofman and senior Israeli officials involved in national security, military affairs and foreign policy.
The visit was first reported by Israel’s Channel 12. The UAE’s state news agency WAM later confirmed the meeting, followed by confirmation from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.
Earlier this year, Israel had claimed that Netanyahu secretly met the UAE leader during the Iran war. The UAE had denied that meeting. This time, however, Abu Dhabi itself confirmed Netanyahu’s visit and his meeting with Sheikh Mohammed.
The development has been seen as another indication of the continuing strategic engagement between Israel and the UAE, whose diplomatic relationship was established under the 2020 Abraham Accords.
The timing of the visit has also attracted attention because of tensions surrounding Iran.
According to the supplied analysis, the meeting came as the United States and Iran exchanged statements over the possibility of renewed military action and the Strait of Hormuz.
The meeting between Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed was officially described as focusing on bilateral relations and regional challenges. Reuters reported that the visit also involved discussions centred on regional issues, with Iran featuring prominently in the wider strategic context.
Israel and the UAE have maintained close security and intelligence links since establishing diplomatic relations. The relationship has expanded into areas including trade, technology, cyber security, defence and intelligence cooperation.
The two sides have also sought to deepen their diplomatic, trade and technological ties developed since the Abraham Accords.
Netanyahu’s visit also became a security issue after Channel 12 reported the trip before the Israeli delegation had returned home.
Israel’s Shin Bet filed a complaint with the military censor over the report, arguing that the timing and information disclosed created a security risk to Netanyahu, the operation and forces on the ground. Netanyahu’s office later confirmed the complaint.
The Prime Minister’s Office said the disclosure came before Netanyahu and his delegation had returned to Israel and that it posed a risk to the Prime Minister and the operation. The delegation included senior security officials.
Reports have also claimed that representatives from other Gulf countries were present or involved around the meeting. Those details have not been publicly confirmed by the UAE.
The UAE and Israel have developed a strategic partnership since 2020, covering trade, technology, cyber security, defence and intelligence.
The relationship has grown even as the UAE maintains its own regional interests and relationships with other Arab and Muslim countries.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia have also had differences over competing interests in Yemen and regional influence. At the same time, the UAE has viewed the Muslim Brotherhood as a security concern, while Türkiye has maintained links with the movement.
Against this background, Israel offers the UAE another important security and technological partnership, particularly in areas such as air defence, intelligence and military technology.
The UAE has also faced security concerns linked to Iranian missiles and drones and attacks involving Iran-aligned groups in the region.
The growing UAE-Israel relationship also has implications for India.
The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or IMEC, is one of the major areas where India's interests intersect with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel. The proposed corridor is intended to connect India with Europe through the Middle East.
If fully operational, the corridor is expected to reduce transportation time and costs for cargo moving between Asia and Europe, potentially benefiting Indian exporters.
Israel is also an important defence partner for India, supplying advanced weapons, drones, missile-defence systems and radar technology.
The UAE, meanwhile, remains important for India’s energy security and its strategic interests in the Gulf.
The presence of around 3.5 million Indians in the UAE also makes the country particularly important for India’s economic and people-to-people ties. Indian workers in the UAE send billions of dollars in remittances to India every year.
The growing cooperation between the UAE and Israel could therefore have wider implications for Indian security and economic interests in the Middle East.
Israel and the UAE are increasingly important partners for India, but there is no confirmed indication of any formal three-country alliance involving India, Israel and the UAE against another bloc.
The strengthening of UAE-Israel ties, however, is part of a wider reshaping of Middle Eastern alliances and security partnerships.
With Iran remaining a major regional security concern and Gulf states balancing relationships with several competing powers, the Netanyahu-Nahyan meeting has put the changing equation between Israel and the Arab Gulf states back in the spotlight.
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