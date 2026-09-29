Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Netanyahu-Nahyan meet: Why UAE-Israel ties matter for Iran and India

Netanyahu-Nahyan meet: Why UAE-Israel ties matter for Iran and India

The visit has drawn attention because Israel remains deeply opposed by several countries in the Muslim world, particularly over the Gaza war. Netanyahu’s meeting with the UAE leadership has therefore raised questions over why a powerful Gulf state is continuing to engage closely with Israel despite the wider regional tensions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Netanyahu-Nahyan meet: Why UAE-Israel ties matter for Iran and India

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Netanyahu-Nahyan meet: Why UAE-Israel ties matter for Iran and India
2
3
4
5