Netanyahu On Edge? Spain Deals A Crushing Blow To Israel, Cancels Mega Anti-Tank Missile Deal

New Delhi: In a move that has sent shockwaves through Jerusalem, Spain has officially cancelled a contract to buy advanced anti-tank missile systems from an Israeli company. Worth an eye-watering €285 million (around $325 million), the deal was expected to supply Madrid with 168 ‘Spike LR2’ missiles – co-produced by an Israeli defense giant and its Spanish subsidiary.

The Spanish Defense Ministry confirmed on June 3 that the purchase is now off the table, a decision widely seen as a political rebuke to Israel’s Netanyahu government amid rising international outrage over alleged abuses in Gaza.

The contract had been signed days before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel that plunged the region into intense conflict. Spain’s left-leaning government had already halted all arms exports to Israel from October 2, but reports suggest that some shipments continued despite the embargo, further fueling tensions.

Spain, which co-manufactures the Spike LR2 missile locally, made the dramatic call to scrap the deal as part of a growing wave of European unease about Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

This move also follows Spain’s historic recognition of Palestine in coordination with Norway and Ireland in May last year, signaling a shift in its Middle East policy.

This cancellation is more than just a lost contract for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It is a diplomatic setback that raises questions about Israel’s standing in Europe and the future of its defense ties.

The pressure is mounting on the world stage. The Netanyahu government now faces the challenge of navigating a fractious geopolitical landscape while grappling with the fallout of the conflict.

The cancelled deal and Spain’s hardening stance send a message that Europe’s patience with Israel’s policies in Gaza is wearing thin, and the fallout could reshape alliances and arms trade across the region.