Netanyahu Orders Rafah Border Crossing Closed ‘Until Further Notice’ After Palestinian Embassy Announces Reopening

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (local time) ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed "until further notice," shortly after the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo announced that the crossing would reopen on Monday, October 20.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu linked the continued closure of the Rafah crossing to the return of the bodies of Israeli hostages and Hamas' compliance with a previously agreed framework.

"PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return for the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed-upon framework," the Israeli PMO said.

Earlier, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had stated that, following coordination with Egyptian authorities, the Rafah crossing would reopen starting Monday to facilitate the return of Palestinian citizens currently residing in Egypt back to the Gaza Strip.

"The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Cairo announced that, after communicating with the relevant authorities in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Rafah border crossing will open starting next Monday, October 20. This will enable Palestinian citizens residing in the Arab Republic of Egypt and wishing to return to the Gaza Strip to travel, in accordance with the established coordination mechanism," the embassy said in an official statement.

The embassy added that further logistical details regarding gathering points and departure times would be communicated directly to those affected.

"The embassy stated that it will communicate with citizens and inform them of the gathering times and locations in preparation for movement towards the Rafah border crossing," the statement further read.

The Rafah border crossing is the only exit point from Gaza not directly controlled by Israel, making it a critical humanitarian and logistical lifeline for residents of the besieged enclave. It has been periodically closed amid the ongoing conflict, depending on political and security conditions.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that two coffins containing the bodies of deceased hostages were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross and are currently being transported to Israeli personnel in Gaza.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, two coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages," the IDF stated in a post on X.