Netanyahu planned to kill Khamenei last November, reveals Israeli Defence Minister

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, revealed on Thursday night that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had set the objective of assassinating Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, as early as November, Times of Israel reported. He also noted that the planned timeline for the operation was later expedited due to widespread anti-government protests in Iran, which created conditions conducive to a coordinated US–Israeli operation.

Katz made these remarks during a series of interviews with Hebrew-language media outlets. Speaking to Channel 12, he said that in November 2025 Netanyahu held discussions with a small group of senior officials about the possibility of eliminating Khamenei. The Iranian Supreme Leader was ultimately killed in an Israeli strike in the early hours of Saturday, marking the opening phase of the ongoing US–Israeli military campaign against the Iranian regime.

"Already in November we were convened with the prime minister in a very tight forum, and the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) set the goal of eliminating Khamenei," Katz told Israel's N12 TV news. The timing was set for mid-2026, he said.

“It surprised everyone. The unrest didn’t just create an opportunity, there was also serious concern at the time that, because of the pressure on the regime from the protests, the regime might launch a preemptive missile strike on Israel and on American forces in the region,” Katz further said.

Khamenei’s death represents the first time a country’s top ruler has been assassinated through an airstrike. The joint air campaign, now approaching the end of its first week, began with strikes that targeted key Iranian leadership figures and triggered a wider regional conflict. The escalation has since involved Iranian attacks on Israel, the Gulf region, and Iraq, while Israel has launched strikes against Hezbollah, Iran’s ally, in Lebanon.

Israel has been continuously saying that its objective is to remove what it considers an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missile capabilities, while also seeking to trigger regime change in the country. However, Iran’s leadership has so far shown no indication that it intends to give up power.

Katz’s remarks appeared to echo the broader objectives articulated by Washington. The United States has stated that the military campaign aims to dismantle Iran’s ballistic missile and naval capabilities, prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons, and curb its support for proxy groups operating across the region.