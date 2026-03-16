Netanyahu posts fresh video after Grok flags earlier clip as possible 'Deepfake' amid death rumours

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday released another video message after an earlier clip shared from a coffee shop sparked controversy online and was flagged as a possible deepfake by the AI chatbot Grok.

The new video shows Netanyahu speaking to people with a backdrop of greenery and mountains. It appeared hours after a clip posted on his X account drew intense scrutiny across social media platforms.

“Sticking to the guidelines and winning together,” Netanyahu wrote in Hebrew while sharing the latest video.

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The earlier video had been posted as rumours circulated online claiming that Netanyahu had been killed in an Iranian attack. In that clip, the Israeli leader appeared at a coffee shop and mocked the speculation, saying, “I am dead for coffee.”

Soon after, the video became the subject of debate online when Grok suggested it might be generated using artificial intelligence. The chatbot described the footage as a “satire” video and pointed to visual inconsistencies it said were typical of deepfakes.

According to Grok’s analysis, the level of coffee in Netanyahu’s cup remained unchanged throughout the clip, while his lip movements did not appear to match the audio naturally, raising questions about its authenticity.

“No, it's not real. This is an AI-generated deepfake video. Netanyahu's official account posted it as satire/humor (caption: ‘They say I'm what?’), likely to push back on recent death rumors amid the Iran conflict. Signs like static coffee level, unnatural lip sync, and casual talk of ops confirm it's fake,” Grok said when asked by a user on X about the video.

The chatbot’s claim further fuelled speculation online about the origin of the clip and Netanyahu’s whereabouts, prompting the Israeli Prime Minister to release a fresh recording on Monday.

Meanwhile, tensions with Iran continue to escalate. On Sunday, Iran issued a fresh threat against Netanyahu. The state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported in a post on X that the country’s military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had vowed to track him down.

“IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alive,” the agency wrote.