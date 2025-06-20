Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked intense criticism for remarks he made outside Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, comparing his son Avner's postponed wedding to the suffering of the country amid the Israel-Iran conflict. The comments, following an Iranian missile attack that damaged the hospital, have been called tone-deaf by most Israelis as tensions rise.

Speaking to the media, Netanyahu compared Israel's current crisis to Britain's endurance during the WWII Blitz, stating, "We are going through a Blitz." He then highlighted the personal toll of the conflict, noting that his son’s wedding was postponed for a second time due to missile and rocket threats. Characterising the experience as "painful" for his son's fiancée and his wife, Sara, to whom he referred as "a hero," Netanyahu said, "Every one of us pays a personal price, and my family has not been immune." He recognised the larger tragedy, stating, "There are individuals who were murdered, families who mourned loved ones, I really value that.

The remarks outraged others, with critics saying they minimized families' losses due to the conflict, particularly following the Soroka Hospital attack.

Soroka Hospital Strike Ramps Up Tensions

The Iranian missile attack on Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva overnight damaged severely the entrance hall and several of its departments, including the ophthalmology department. The attack is one of an escalating air war between Iran and Israel, which reached its second week on Friday. Israel targeted Iranian nuclear sites last week, saying they needed to stop Iran from attaining nuclear weapons. Iran, claiming its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes, struck back with missile and drone attacks on Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz attributed the bombardment to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that the military "knows this man absolutely should not continue to exist" if it wants to accomplish its objectives. In the meantime, European leaders are calling on Tehran to resume negotiations, while the White House confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision within two weeks on whether the U.S. will act in favour of Israel.

Appeals For Negotiation During Continuing Conflict

With the Israel-Iran conflict continuing to escalate, diplomatic efforts persist in an attempt to resolve the situation. European leaders are urging renewed negotiations with Tehran, with Iran insisting its nuclear program is for peaceful intent. The international community remains in a state of heightened alert as the region prepares for possible further escalation, Trump's soon-to-be-announced decision fueling the uncertainty.

Netanyahu's comments have put domestic pressure on high, with most doubting his leadership and tact at this delicate time.