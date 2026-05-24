Netanyahu says Trump agrees final agreement with Tehran ‘must eliminate’ nuclear threat

Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear programme, Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he and US President Donald Trump had agreed that any final deal with Iran must remove the nuclear threat posed by ‌Tehran.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said this would require the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure and the removal of enriched nuclear material from Iranian territory.

Earlier, Trump had said that US relations with Iran were becoming “more professional and productive,” while stressing that both sides should take adequate time to finalise the agreement. He also asserted that the blockade on Iran would remain in place until a formal deal is reached and properly signed.

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“I spoke last night with President Donald Trump about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme,” the Israeli PM said.

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He also expressed his appreciation to President Trump for his "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat.

“President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger. That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory,” Netanyahu wrote.

He said President Donald Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats from all fronts, including Lebanon.

"The partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger," Netanyahu said, adding that "My policy, like President Trump's, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons."

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “significant progress” has been achieved in diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, while also indicating that “good news” concerning the Strait of Hormuz could emerge within the next few hours.

While addressing a joint press conference in New Delhi with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio said, "I do think perhaps there is the possibility that over the next few hours the world will get some good news, at least with regards to the Straits and with regards to a process that can ultimately leave us where the President (Trump) wants us to be and that is a world that no longer has to be in fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon and so, I do think there's some good news on that front, but not final news on that front. But perhaps a little bit later today, we'll have more to say. But some progress has been made. I don't want to downplay that. But I also want to caveat it by saying we still have some work to do; we will see."

Marco Rubio also reiterated President Trump's stance that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon.

Also Read | ‘Good news’ in the next few hours, says Rubio hinting at US-Iran deal