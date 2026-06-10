Netanyahu slams Erdogan as 'antisemitic tyrant' after Turkey warns of Israeli threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired back at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, launching a scathing verbal counteroffensive after the Turkish leader claimed Israel’s regional military actions pose a direct threat to Turkey and global security. The escalating war of words marks yet another low point in the frayed relations between the former regional allies.

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Netanyahu Blasts 'Antisemitic Tyrant' Erdogan

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Responding directly on social media, Netanyahu rejected Erdogan's criticisms, pivoting the focus toward Ankara’s own controversial domestic and foreign policy record.

“The antisemitic tyrant Erdogan, who perpetrates genocide against the Kurds, supports the terrorist organisation Hamas, oppresses his own people, and imprisons political rivals, is the last one who can preach morals to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu stated.

The Israeli Prime Minister went on to defend his country's military operations, framing them as a necessary defence against regional stability threats. “The State of Israel and the IDF, the most moral army in the world, will continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world,” he added.

Erdogan Warns of 'Boat of Mischief'

Netanyahu’s sharp retort followed a speech by Erdogan to lawmakers in the Turkish parliament, where he sounded the alarm over Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon and Syria. Erdogan argued that Israel’s ‘aggression’ has reached a threshold that directly threatens Turkish national security.

During his address, the Turkish President claimed there were active initiatives led by Israel to destabilise the Mediterranean region, warning regional players not to join Israel's “boat of mischief.”

* The Mediterranean Warning: Erdogan asserted that any moves violating the rights of Turks and Turkish Cypriots would be met with a "clear and strong response" from Ankara, though he did not specify what exact actions prompted the warning.

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* The Syrian & Lebanese Fronts: Erdogan scrutinised Israel's operations, even as Israel maintains its strikes against the Hezbollah terror group in southern Lebanon, which are permitted under the terms of their current ceasefire. Meanwhile, in Syria, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, while simultaneously engaging in unprecedented dialogue with the new Syrian authorities.

A Relationship in Freefall

The diplomatic clash is the latest chapter in the severe deterioration of ties between Israel and Turkey. Once anchored by strong strategic and military partnerships, relations have broken down completely since the outbreak of the war triggered by the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks.

Over the past few years, Erdogan has emerged as one of the most vociferous global critics of Jerusalem. The Turkish leader has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes and genocide, openly praised the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli leadership, and went as far as calling on the United Nations to recommend the use of force to halt Israeli military operations.