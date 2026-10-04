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Netanyahu invites Captain Smit Machchhar, PM Modi to Israel Independence Day ceremony

Netanyahu invites Captain Smit Machchhar and PM Modi to Israel's Independence Day event after the Indian pilot helped save Flydubai Flight FZ1073.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:21 AM IST
Netanyahu invites Captain Smit Machchhar, PM Modi to Israel Independence Day ceremony

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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