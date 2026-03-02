Advertisement
Netanyahu surfaces after Iran claims strike on his office; PM Modi engages as West Asia crisis worsens
US ISRAEL IRAN WAR

Netanyahu surfaces after Iran claims strike on his office; PM Modi engages as West Asia crisis worsens

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had earlier said the targeted locations were “severely hit”, while Iranian state media described Netanyahu’s fate as “uncertain”. Israel, however, did not confirm any direct hit on the Prime Minister’s Office.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 12:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Netanyahu surfaces after Iran claims strike on his office; PM Modi engages as West Asia crisis worsensIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in public at the site of an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh. (Photo: X)

New Delhi: Hours after Iran claimed to have struck his office in Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a public appearance on Monday (March 2). This came during the tenth phase of retaliatory attacks following US‑Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had earlier said the targeted locations were “severely hit”, while Iranian state media described Netanyahu’s fate as “uncertain”. Israel, however, did not confirm any direct hit on the Prime Minister’s Office.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA had reported that the IRGC carried out attacks on multiple government and military sites, including the office of the Israeli prime minister, air force headquarters and security installations in Haifa and east Jerusalem. The Guards stated, “The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime’s air force commander were targeted.”

Hours later, Netanyahu appeared at a site in Beit Shemesh that was struck by an Iranian missile – killing nine civilians. Speaking to reporters, he offered condolences to the victims’ families and said the US-Israeli campaign aims to “eliminate existential threats while creating conditions for regime change inside Iran”.

“Iran’s terror regime fires at civilians, and we fire at the terror regime in order to defend civilians. That is a tremendous difference,” he emphasised.

Fresh explosions were reported over Jerusalem as the Israeli military confirmed new missile launches from Iran. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

The war has now expanded to Lebanon as Hezbollah launched attacks targeting Israeli territory and prompting large-scale Israeli airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut and alleged militant positions. Lebanon’s National News Agency reported at least 31 people killed and 149 injured in the initial wave of attacks.

Speaking from the missile strike site, Netanyahu confirmed that he had detailed talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed gratitude for India’s support during escalating tensions. “I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I spoke to him at great length yesterday. I thank him for standing with Israel, standing with the Jews and for the enormous friendship of the people of India,” he said.

The Israeli prime minister also said he had talked with several other world leaders about the growing crisis.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated that he had conveyed India’s concerns over the recent developments and emphasised that “the safety of civilians must remain a priority.”

He reiterated the need for an early cessation of hostilities.

The exchanges follow joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, which resulted in the death of Khamenei, a leader who had ruled for nearly four decades and commanded the IRGC. Iran has since launched multiple waves of drones and missiles targeting Israeli and US installations across the Gulf.

Attacks have also been reported near major commercial hubs, including Dubai and Doha, raising concerns over potential disruption to international trade and energy supplies.

Maintaining strategic ties with Israel and Gulf nations, India continues to call for restraint and dialogue. New Delhi is calling for calm, urging quick de-escalation and making civilian safety a top priority while closely monitoring the emerging situation in West Asia.

