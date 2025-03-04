Netanyahu Thanks Trump For 'Unwavering Support For Israel, Sending Munitions That Were Being Held Up'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for his "unwavering support" for Israel, particularly with the ongoing situation in Gaza.

In a recent statement on X, Netanyahu praised Trump as "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," highlighting the significant steps Trump has taken to aid Israel's security in the region.

He also acknowledged Trump's role in providing necessary munitions, which was previously been delayed.

Sharing his video on X, he wrote, "I want to thank President Trump for his unwavering support for Israel. During my recent visit to Washington, I said that Donald Trump is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House. And President Trump shows that friendship each and every day."

"He has shown it through his visionary plan for Gaza. This is a plan which Israel fully supports. He's shown it by sending us all the munitions that were being held up. This way he's giving Israel the tools we need to finish the job against Iran's terror axis. And he has shown it by fully backing Israel and putting the pressure to release the hostages where it truly belongs, on Hamas," he added.

Notably, Israel has accepted President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff's plan to extend the temporary ceasefire by 50 days.

Highlighting, Witkopf's plan, Netanyahu stated, "During that time, we can discuss the conditions for a permanent ceasefire that will end the war in Gaza. In Witkopf's plan, half of the hostages would be released right away, and the remaining half would be released if we reach an agreement on a permanent ceasefire."

"Again, Israel has accepted this plan, I accepted this plan, but so far Hamas has rejected it. Hamas had also put forward positions for a permanent ceasefire that are totally unacceptable," he added.

He added that Israel has made the decision to stop sending goods and supplies into Gaza claiming that Hamas was "stealing" supplies meant for the civilian population and using them to fund its terrorist activities.

"Israel has decided to stop letting goods and supplies into Gaza, something we've done for the past 42 days. We've done that, because Hamas steals the supplies and prevents the people of Gaza from getting them. It uses these supplies to finance its terror machine, which is aimed directly at Israel and our civilians, and this we cannot accept," the Israeli President said.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to taking further steps if Hamas continues to hold hostages.

"And throughout this, Israel knows that America and President Trump have our back," he said.

In closing, Netanyahu reiterated his thanks to President Trump and stated, "Thank you again, President Trump. Thank you for all you are doing to return our hostages, both to our security and provide a future of prosperity and peace for all the peoples of the Middle East," he said.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and sending militants to infiltrate Israeli towns near Gaza. The assault resulted in hundreds of casualties and hostages being taken. In response, Israel began airstrikes on Gaza, marking the start of a major conflict.