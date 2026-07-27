/Netanyahu vs Mamdani: Why New York became new battleground over Israel

Tel Aviv (Israel): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's call to bar him from the city, saying he will travel to New York in September to address the United Nations General Assembly and present Israel's position on the world stage.
In an interview with Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, he said he would not change his plans despite Mamdani describing him as a "war criminal" and saying he was not welcome in New York.
"My answer to Mamdani, I will come to New York to fight for the truth of the Jewish people. I intend to come and speak the truth, speak for Israel and for the Israeli-American alliance from the podium of the United Nations," Netanyahu said.
The statements came after a public clash between the Israeli prime minister and the New York mayor, who has criticised Israel's military actions in Gaza and called on the US government to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Netanyahu.
Mamdani said last week that Netanyahu was "not welcome in New York City" and argued that anyone accused of war crimes should face legal proceedings.
"Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large. As I have said, I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes, as I do for anyone else charged by the ICC," he said.
The Israeli prime minister accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas and said the mayor's statements were creating hostility towards Jewish communities.
"What Mamdani is supporting, his wife, his family - he celebrated October 7th massacre, the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust," he said.
He alleged that the mayor was backing the Hamas, which carried out the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023.
"He is basically supporting - he tries to say that he does not - but he is supporting the Hamas murderers who raped our women then beheaded them, burnt babies alive, slaughtered our men, took innocent people hostages, 251 men, women, children, babies. That's who he is supporting," Netanyahu said.
The Israeli prime minister also rejected accusations of genocide against Israel, arguing the Hamas was responsible for such crimes.
"They are the ones who are responsible for genocide. They would have killed as their charter says and as they themselves proclaimed, they would have killed every single Jew in Israel and every Jew in the world," Netanyahu said.
"What we are doing is trying to fight this genocidal terrorist organisation that embeds itself among civilians, prevents us from moving the civilians out of harm's way," he added.
Netanyahu criticised Mamdani's approach to leading New York, saying previous mayors had seen their role as representing all communities in the city.
"Mamdani is aligning himself with the criminals... but the worst thing is that he is tormenting his own citizens, his own voters," Netanyahu said.
"I have been to New York so many times over the years, I have met all the New York mayors. They all saw themselves as mayors of all New Yorkers, not putting - pitting one part of the population against the other," he said.
He accused Mamdani of encouraging hostility between communities.
"He is fomenting hate. He is supposed to be the mayor of all New Yorkers: Jews, Christians, Muslims, everyone. But he is trying to turn one group against the other and he is foisting hate and fear," Netanyahu said.
"I speak to Jewish Americans in New York and they are afraid right now," he added.
The prime minister also referred to a recent stabbing incident in Manhattan, citing the fears expressed by Jewish residents.
"I don't think it is accidental that after he made this hate speech against Israel and against me, the next day a Jew is stabbed coming out of a synagogue... with a cry of 'Allahu Akbar’," Netanyahu said.
According to CNN, a man identified as Raul Morales, 51, was charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime after two men were stabbed on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Prosecutors alleged that Morales first attacked a 57-year-old Asian man from behind while shouting "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing him. Authorities also alleged that he later attacked a Jewish man wearing a kippah who had left a synagogue nearby.
Netanyahu said such incidents showed the impact of political rhetoric on communities and warned that rising hostility could harm social harmony in New York.
The Israeli prime minister’s planned September visit to New York is expected to become a major point of confrontation as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly.
Mamdani had earlier said his administration was in talks with the New York City Law Department to examine the city's legal authority if Netanyahu enters the city during his visit.
However, the Israeli leader made clear that he intends to attend the UN gathering and use the opportunity to defend his country’s policies and its relationship with the United States.
The dispute has added another layer to the political divide over the Gaza war, bringing together international diplomacy, US local politics and the debate over Israel's conduct during the war.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.