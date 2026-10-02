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'Whoever sent him will pay heavy price': Netanyahu warns after flydubai attack

Netanyahu warns those behind the Flydubai Flight FZ1073 attack will "pay a very heavy price" as investigators probe whether the co-pilot acted alone or was directed by others.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
'Whoever sent him will pay heavy price': Netanyahu warns after flydubai attack
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Whoever sent him will pay heavy price': Netanyahu warns after flydubai attack
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