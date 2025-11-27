Netflix Down US: Outage Hits 14,000+ Users As Stranger Things 5 Vol 1 Premiere Crashes Service

On Wednesday evening, November 26, local time, the popular streamer Netflix went down in the United States, just coinciding with the much-anticipated premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1. Thousands of users were unable to access or stream any content on the platform during primetime as a result of the pervasive failure.

The outage monitoring service Downdetector reported over 14,290 reports of issues on the platform as of 7:56 PM Eastern Time.

Timing Coincides with Major Series Premiere

The timing of the outage proved especially frustrating for viewers, as it hit just as the fifth volume of one of Netflix's most popular series, Stranger Things, was released.

US Impact: An overwhelming majority of reported problems came from the United States, affecting viewers who were trying to stream the new release and other content during prime time viewing hours.

India Affected: The outage also seemed to have a ripple effect globally because various users in India were also reporting difficulties loading and accessing content this Thursday morning, around 6:30 AM IST.

Users Report Problems Accessing Content

While Netflix has not confirmed any specific, technical cause of the outage, user reports mostly cited connectivity problems and playback errors.

Bro is Netflix DOWN? LIKEHAHSJSJ pic.twitter.com/AwpNy4tIR5 — kate (@kooks_euphoriaa) November 27, 2025

Past outages have often been resolved within a relatively short period by the technical teams at the streaming service, but the magnitude of the disruption-more than 14,000 concurrent reports-suggests a serious infrastructure problem during a high-traffic event driven by the Stranger Things 5 premiere.

