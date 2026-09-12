‘Never ever’: At 25th 9/11 memorial, Trump vows to neutralise Iran's nuclear threat ‘by any means’

The Pentagon ceremony remembered the 2,977 people killed in the September 11 attacks, with tributes to first responders, military personnel and the families of those who died. Former officials and military leaders also recalled the rescue efforts and the passengers of Flight 93 who fought back against the hijackers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Edited By Tarique Anwar Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:20 AM IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:20 AM IST join share