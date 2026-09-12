Washington: US President Donald Trump used the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks to issue a direct warning to Iran. He said Tehran would never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.
Speaking at a 9/11 tribute ceremony, he said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will never ever have a nuclear weapon.”
Trump was attending the ceremony as the United States marked 25 years since the attacks that killed 2,977 people. He paid tribute to the victims, US troops serving abroad, first responders and families who lost loved ones on September 11, 2001.
“We have to be strong and we have to be smart,” he said.
The ceremony at the Pentagon included the reading of the names of 184 people killed at the Pentagon and aboard American Airlines Flight 77. Solemn music, a moment of silence and a prayer followed, according to a pool report.
Trump said the attacks had affected Americans across the country.
“We were all New Yorkers that day. No one can ever prepare for a day like 9/11,” he said.
Trump also honoured New York firefighter Timmy Stackpole, who returned to work after suffering severe burns and later died while responding to the September 11 attacks.
The president recognised Stackpole’s widow, Tara, and members of their family during the ceremony. He said Stackpole’s children have carried forward their father’s example through military service, firefighting and raising families of their own.
The ceremony also brought back memories of the rescue effort that followed the attacks. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice recalled the confusion in the US government as the attacks took plaace.
She acknowledged that people in authority had failed to recognise the danger in time to prevent the attacks. “We did what we knew to do but by definition, it was not enough,” she said.
Rice said she would always carry “deep personal remorse” for the pain suffered by the victims’ families and the trauma experienced across the country.
She recalled being rushed to a White House bunker and seeing television images of a smoking crater at the Pentagon. She also remembered rescuers working for more than 24 hours with almost no rest.
Trump’s warning on Iran came along with a message from Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, who said the United States was increasing economic pressure on Tehran and would “finish this fight”.
He also said American forces are working to make sure Iran never obtained a nuclear weapon.
The United States has continued to oppose Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump used the 9/11 ceremony to repeat his warning that Iran would never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.
Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine also recalled those who entered the Pentagon after the attack.
He recalled service members and civilians going into smoke and fire to rescue colleagues. He also honoured the passengers and crew of United Airlines Flight 93, who fought back against the hijackers and helped prevent the plane from reaching its intended target.
“We can't restore what was taken from us that day, but we can make and continue to hold a solemn promise, never to forget,” Caine said.
The September 11, 2001 attacks killed 2,977 people. Hijackers seized four passenger planes and used them in coordinated attacks.
Two aircraft were flown into New York’s World Trade Centre, killing people inside the towers and on the ground. A third plane was crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth, United Airlines Flight 93, came down in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew fought against the hijackers.
The attacks led NATO to invoke Article 5 of its treaty for the first time. The provision treats an armed attack against one member as an attack against all.
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