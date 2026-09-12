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‘Never ever’: At 25th 9/11 memorial, Trump vows to neutralise Iran's nuclear threat ‘by any means’

The Pentagon ceremony remembered the 2,977 people killed in the September 11 attacks, with tributes to first responders, military personnel and the families of those who died. Former officials and military leaders also recalled the rescue efforts and the passengers of Flight 93 who fought back against the hijackers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
‘Never ever’: At 25th 9/11 memorial, Trump vows to neutralise Iran's nuclear threat ‘by any means’
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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‘Never ever’: At 25th 9/11 memorial, Trump vows to neutralise Iran's nuclear threat ‘by any means’
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