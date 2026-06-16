/‘Never lost a negotiation’: How Trump’s famous 2020 prophecy just explained the US-Iran peace deal

With the announced peace deal between the United States and Iran and the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) scheduled for June 19 at Burgenstock in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden, to end the months-long war in West Asia. A 2020 prophecy made by US President Donald Trump after the Qasem Soleimani assassination in January that year.
“Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!” wrote Donald Trump in a tweet (now X) on January 3rd, 2020.
Now, with the culmination of the 15-week West Asia war in the June 2026 memorandum of understanding stands as a textbook masterclass in asymmetric brinkmanship, validating Donald Trump’s 2020 maxim that Iran "never lost a negotiation."
Iran faced military losses and a US naval blockade, while global energy markets reeled from disruptions to roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply. Tehran responded by leveraging its most potent asymmetric weapon: Blocking the Strait of Hormuz. By restricting shipping through the chokepoint, Iran turned a severe battlefield disadvantage into a global economic crisis that rapidly eroded political support in Washington for prolonged confrontation.
Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020
Faced with soaring oil prices and the prospect of a drawn-out war of attrition, the Trump administration opted for a transactional off-ramp rather than indefinite escalation. In exchange for Iran’s commitment to reopen the waterway and halt hostilities, including on the Lebanese front, the framework leaves several core Iranian capabilities intact.
Although the text of the US-Iran deal hasn't been made public, reports indicate that maximalist US and Israeli demands, such as full dismantlement of proxy networks, “ The Axis of Resistance” or immediate regime-change pressure, were not included.
Iran retains its enriched uranium stockpile as leverage for the upcoming nuclear talks, while the agreement focuses on immediate de-escalation and sanctions relief tied to future compliance.
The deal isolates Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s harder-line preferences in the short term and underscores a familiar pattern in Iranian statecraft, absorbing military setbacks while extracting diplomatic breathing room at the table.
Details of the full text remain limited, but the outcome reflects classic brinkmanship and Trump’s 2020 prophecy: Iran survived a multi-front assault that targeted senior leadership and military infrastructure, emerging with its strategic architecture, including ballistic missile programs and regional influence networks, largely preserved for now.
Trump’s 2020 quip has proven prescient in spirit, if not in triumphalist tone. Iran has not “won” this war by any conventional measure; it suffered immense human, economic, and military damage. Yet through skillful exploitation of energy chokepoints and global market sensitivities, Tehran once again converted battlefield vulnerability into negotiated survival.
The real test lies in the 60-day follow-on negotiations. Whether this framework becomes a foundation for durable restraint or merely another chapter in the long US-Iran conflict.
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