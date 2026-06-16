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‘Never lost a negotiation’: How Trump’s famous 2020 prophecy just explained the US-Iran peace deal

Iran faced military losses and a US naval blockade, while global energy markets reeled from disruptions to roughly one-fifth of the world’s daily oil supply. Tehran responded by leveraging its most potent asymmetric weapon. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
‘Never lost a negotiation’: How Trump’s famous 2020 prophecy just explained the US-Iran peace deal
Image Credit: IANS

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