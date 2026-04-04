‘Never refused to go to Islamabad’: Iran refutes reports, expresses openness to Pak-mediated talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi stated on Saturday that Tehran has never rejected mediation talks in Islamabad, following reports that Pakistan's facilitation efforts hit a snag.

In an X post, Araghchi said, “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us.”

He also added that Iran’s position was being misinterpreted by US media, “Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media,” added Araghchi.

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Iran's position is being misrepresented by U.S. media.



We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us.



پاکستان زنده باد pic.twitter.com/AUjBQxOFyA — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 4, 2026

Iran’s clarification came after the US-based Wall Street Journal and Pakistan's Dawn claimed progress in Pakistan-mediated talks had stalled due to Iran's lack of response.

Following the reports, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi then refuted the claims as "baseless" and a "figment of imagination.”

He attributed the row to a misinterpretation of Friday's background briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iran-Pakistan exchange fuels speculation of a closed-door update from one of Islamabad's top foreign ministry officials.

Pakistan, along with other countries, has been mediating diplomatic pushes for a US-Israel-Iran ceasefire, but success remains elusive.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed Islamabad's and Beijing's five-point West Asia peace plan with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, as per the Hindustan Times.

The proposal followed Chinese FM Wang Yi's talks with Dar during his one-day Beijing visit.

The US-Israel initiated military strikes on Iran since February 28 have escalated rapidly, forming an asymmetric warfare, with the aim shifting from regime change to opening the global maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz, which has been the axis of the war in West Asia.

The route oversees almost 20% of global trade, which has been hugely impacted by Iran’s blockade of the strait.







