/New engineer, training mission and 'nothing is impossible' motto: Will Lewis Hamilton lift 2026 world championship trophy?

There was a moment during the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix that felt like a throwback to a different era. Lewis Hamilton, radio crackling, breathlessly asked his engineer what lap times he needed to hunt down the two Mercedes cars ahead of him. Carlo Santi told him he was already doing them. That exchange, small as it was, said everything about where Hamilton finds himself now. Win number 106 of his Formula 1 career. Win number one for Ferrari. And, perhaps more than either of those figures, the return of a driver who had spent much of the past year wondering whether he still had it.
When Hamilton made the seismic decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, the romance of it was undeniable. The greatest driver of his generation, joining the sport's most storied team. What followed was not the fairytale anyone had scripted.
Ferrari's 2025 car failed to win a single race, spent much of the year fourth on the grid behind McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes, and left Hamilton working with machinery he had no hand in shaping. He was candid about it in Barcelona.
"I went from a season in a car that I inherited, that I had no input to, to a car that I've had input to," he said. "There are elements of the car that I'd asked for, and the team listened, which has been great."
That shift matters. Ferrari's 2026 machine is widely regarded as superior to anything the team has produced in recent years, with some within the paddock arguing its aerodynamic performance makes it the strongest car on the grid when stripped of any engine deficit.
The new generation of F1 cars introduced this season, 30 kilograms lighter and slightly more compact, has also suited Hamilton better than the heavy, unwieldy machines of the previous era. His trademark late braking style, which suffered on the stiffer, bouncier cars of recent seasons, has found its home again.
Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's Ferrari teammate, put it this way. "These cars are a bit more natural to him compared to the previous ones, which were a little bit strange to drive. These small differences make a big difference."
Toto Wolff, who guided Hamilton to six of his seven world titles at Mercedes, agreed. "This is back to more conventional driving in terms of aerodynamics and vehicle dynamics," he said.
Hamilton himself resisted the temptation to put his revival down to any single factor, insisting it was "a combination of many things, moving parts coming together and working together in synergy."
That combination included a brutal pre-season training block that Hamilton described as the hardest of his career, driven by the disappointment of 2025 and a quiet determination to come back stronger. He pinpointed Christmas Day as the moment his mission began.
It later emerged that Hamilton had been carrying an undisclosed injury through much of last year, the result of a testing crash in Barcelona during one of his first outings in Ferrari colours, a detail that reframes just how difficult that debut season truly was.
Changes in the garage also played their part. Race engineer Riccardo Adami, with whom Hamilton's relationship appeared strained at times in 2025, the Miami radio exchange in which Hamilton told him to "have a tea break while you're at it" being the most memorable example, was moved into a new role in January. In his place came Santi, who was initially brought in on an interim basis but quickly formed a bond with Hamilton that proved worth keeping.
"He's very quiet," Hamilton said of Santi after Barcelona. "You could tell it's hard for him to express his emotions. He's just smiley, and I'm giving him these big hugs and pulling him in, saying 'thank you.' I like to think that this has probably reignited the love that he has for being an engineer, as he has done for me as a driver."
Hamilton compared Santi to his long-serving Mercedes engineer Peter Bonnington, calling him "my Italian Bono, he's a bit of an OG, an older guy that's been around the block. He's very calm."
Away from the circuit, Hamilton's life looks different this year. Reports emerged in January that he had begun a relationship with Kim Kardashian, with the pair attending Super Bowl LX together. Hamilton was initially tight-lipped on the matter, but after Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix to support him, he opened up.
"It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you," he said. "She does that for me every day."
Wolff, never one to miss a detail, noted the potential knock-on effect. "Maybe the girlfriend helps. It helped me to have a partner and a stable family life. They seem to be getting on really well. If they're in a good place, you win."
Back-to-back podiums in Canada and Monaco had already begun to shift the narrative before Barcelona. The paddock was watching. Former world champion and F1 commentator David Coulthard put into words what many had been thinking.
"I feel a mixture of absolute admiration and relief," said Coulthard. "The relief is because it's not comfortable to question the quality of a driver like Lewis. It really felt that we'd seen the best of Lewis, but what we've just seen is the best of Lewis, on the back of his strong start to the season."
Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate now racing for Cadillac, was equally pleased to see his old colleague back to his best. "He seems in a good place. He's shown that he hasn't lost any of his ability."
Even in the low points of 2025, when Hamilton publicly called himself "useless" and suggested Ferrari might be better served by another driver, few truly believed the fire had gone out. Barcelona was proof it had not.
"I've rebuilt my mind to this point, to get myself back to where I was," Hamilton said after the win. "It's a great feeling."
With championship leader Kimi Antonelli retiring from the Barcelona race with technical problems, Hamilton slashed the young Italian's advantage from 66 points to 41, with 15 races of a 22-round season still to run. The maths remain difficult but they are no longer absurd.
Coulthard drew a telling parallel. "Max came back from 100 points at this race and almost won it in Abu Dhabi. His whole career feels a bit Hollywood, and if you're Liberty Media, it just doesn't get better."
Wolff, now managing the very championship battle his former driver is threatening to gate-crash, acknowledged what Barcelona had done to the complexion of the season. For Mercedes, which has its own internal fight between Antonelli and George Russell to manage, a resurgent Hamilton in red is the last complication they needed.
Hamilton is not predicting he will win the title. He is refusing to rule it out, which from where he is sitting amounts to the same thing. "Nothing is impossible," he said when asked directly.
The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring arrives as an immediate chance to prove that Spain was a turning point rather than a happy accident. It is a short, punchy circuit where margins are fine, and car balance is everything, exactly the kind of weekend that will reveal whether Ferrari has genuinely found something or simply struck lucky at the right moment.
Hamilton has spent a career walking through doors left ajar. He is not one to let this one swing shut without trying.
Whether the 2026 campaign becomes the remarkable final chapter his move to Ferrari always promised to be will take months to answer. But Hamilton, at 41, has done the most important thing. He has made people believe again, in him, in Ferrari, and in a story that looked to be running out of road.
His rivals will be hoping Barcelona was a fluke. Hamilton, predictably, has other ideas.
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