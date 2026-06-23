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New engineer, training mission and 'nothing is impossible' motto: Will Lewis Hamilton lift 2026 world championship trophy?

Lewis Hamilton's maiden win for Ferrari in Barcelona has transformed a frustrating debut chapter with the Scuderia into a genuine title conversation, powered by a better car, a calmer mindset and a burning desire to prove his doubters wrong. At 41, the sport's most decorated driver is not just back on the podium - he is back in the hunt.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:02 AM IST
New engineer, training mission and 'nothing is impossible' motto: Will Lewis Hamilton lift 2026 world championship trophy?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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