/New engineer, training mission and 'nothing is impossible' motto: Will Lewis Hamilton lift 2026 world championship trophy?

There was a moment during the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix that felt like a throwback to a different era. Lewis Hamilton, radio crackling, breathlessly asked his engineer what lap times he needed to hunt down the two Mercedes cars ahead of him. Carlo Santi told him he was already doing them. That exchange, small as it was, said everything about where Hamilton finds himself now. Win number 106 of his Formula 1 career. Win number one for Ferrari. And, perhaps more than either of those figures, the return of a driver who had spent much of the past year wondering whether he still had it.