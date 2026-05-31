Daytime fireball over Massachusetts explodes with the force of 300 tons of TNT, rattling houses across New England | SHOCKING VIDEO

A giant meteor screaming through our planet's atmosphere at nearly 75,000 mph has triggered a panic in New England on Saturday afternoon after causing several double booms loud enough to shake houses across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The high-speed disintegration left scientists scrambling for explanations until they ruled out that it was indeed a celestial object. According to NASA, the meteor was a natural rock, not an artificial object such as a man-made satellite, which formally entered the atmosphere at 2:06 p.m.

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Sonic booms rocked multiple states

Residents of multiple states reported buildings shaking as a result of the loud double booms to their respective authorities. Numerous security camera recordings of the incident have since emerged on social media, proving that the sound came as an explosion of sorts in the clear daylight without any fire, smoke, or other signs of an earthly disaster.

Dozens of alarmed citizens even called the US Geological Survey inquiring about the incident, prompting the agency's representative, Steve Sobie, to confirm that enough "Did You Feel It?" reports came in to launch an event page at the National Earthquake Information Center.

NEW: Dash-Cam captures the moment A 3-foot wide meteor streaked through the atmosphere. Possibly the cause of the loud explosion.



This was seen near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border, creating a massive fireball and loud sonic boom heard across Boston.



Cameras… pic.twitter.com/OXHprSfVNB — Steven J. Latham (@StevenJLatham1) May 31, 2026

However, as reported by the agency, its extremely sensitive seismographs did not detect any tectonic activity – thus dismissing any possibility of an earthquake and validating the idea that the phenomenon was a pure atmospheric shock wave.

A yard-wide fireball seen from Delaware to Montreal

According to the data provided by the American Meteor Society (AMS), the mysterious cosmic object that created such a sensation was a bolide whose size reached almost 3 feet or nearly 1 meter in diameter. The object entered its final descent right near the border between New Hampshire and Massachusetts, just a little bit north of Boston.

Robert Lunsford, who works as a program monitor of AMS, confirmed that a huge number of reports concerning the object came in from people in a vast geographic region, covering hundreds of miles from Delaware up to Montreal in Canada. Witnesses in those areas have either heard the double boom, felt vibrations of the ground, or seen a unique daytime fireball crossing their path in the sky.

"It was definitely bigger than a normal fireball, about a yard wide," Lunsford stated, describing its visual appearance as an intensely bright shooting star visible in broad daylight.

Atmospheric breakup equivalent to 300 tons of TNT exploding

According to NASA spokesman Allard Beutel, the following explains the incredible science behind the incident, stating that the meteor was moving at an approximate speed of 75,000 mph (120,700 kph), which led to the compression of the atmosphere ahead of it. Due to the immense pressure and friction, the space rock broke apart in mid-air at around 40 miles (60 kilometers) from Earth’s surface.

The explosion force: It has been estimated by NASA scientists that the release of kinetic energy during the breakup of the meteor was comparable to the explosion of 300 tons of TNT. This huge aerial explosion is what produced the ground-rumbling sound of the sonic booms.

In spite of how powerful the explosion was, scientists claim it is very unlikely that a meteorite actually crashed into the ground.

"We would need more information about the trajectory, the speed, and other aspects to know for sure if it hit the ground, but if it didn’t burn up, then it would have landed in the ocean," Lunsford explained, reassuring the public. "Most of them do burn up completely before they ever hit the ground."

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