New York City Deploys Additional Security and Heightens Monitoring After US Military Strike on Iran
This statement came after the United States on Saturday struck three nuclear sites in Iran.
Trending Photos
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Sunday said that it has deployed additional security resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across the city and is closely coordinating with federal agencies, as a precaution following the US military strike on Iran's three nuclear sites.
In a post on X, NYPD said, "We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv