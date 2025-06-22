Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2919887https://zeenews.india.com/world/new-york-city-deploys-additional-security-and-heightens-monitoring-after-us-military-strike-on-iran-2919887.html
NewsWorld
US STRIKE

New York City Deploys Additional Security and Heightens Monitoring After US Military Strike on Iran

This statement came after the United States on Saturday struck three nuclear sites in Iran.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New York City Deploys Additional Security and Heightens Monitoring After US Military Strike on Iran (Photo : Zee)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Sunday said that it has deployed additional security resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across the city and is closely coordinating with federal agencies, as a precaution following the US military strike on Iran's three nuclear sites.

In a post on X, NYPD said, "We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK