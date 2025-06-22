New York City Deploys Additional Security and Heightens Monitoring After US Military Strike on Iran

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Sunday said that it has deployed additional security resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across the city and is closely coordinating with federal agencies, as a precaution following the US military strike on Iran's three nuclear sites.

In a post on X, NYPD said, "We’re tracking the situation unfolding in Iran. Out of an abundance of caution, we're deploying additional resources to religious, cultural, and diplomatic sites across NYC and coordinating with our federal partners. We’ll continue to monitor for any potential impact to NYC."