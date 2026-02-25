New York flights cancellations: 1,300+ flights cancelled at JFK, LGA, and Newark as emergency recovery underway

A historic winter storm, the most powerful in a decade, has left the New York metropolitan area buried under nearly 60 centimeters of snow. As of Wednesday, the region remains in recovery mode while preparing for additional light snow and freezing temperatures that could disrupt travel further.

Air travel chaos, over 1,300 flights grounded

The blizzard, nicknamed Winter Storm Hernando, has created significant disruption at New York’s three major airports. By Tuesday, more than 1,300 flights into or out of the region were canceled.

JFK International: At least 426 flights were canceled. The airport remains open, but passengers are facing massive backlogs and delays.

LaGuardia Airport: Nearly 98% of flights were grounded at the height of the storm.

Newark Liberty: Widespread cancellations continue, with airlines offering winter travel waivers to affected passengers.

Nationwide, cancellations exceeded 5,700 on Monday alone, as de-icing operations and snow-clearing crews struggle to keep runways clear.

State of emergency and transit status

Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a local state of emergency on Sunday, which is still in effect. A travel ban on nonessential driving was lifted at noon on Monday, but officials urge New Yorkers to stay home when possible due to extremely dangerous conditions.

Mass Transit: Services are gradually returning but are running on limited schedules. The C train and parts of the Staten Island Railway remain suspended.

AirTrain Services: JFK and Newark AirTrains have been suspended, with shuttle buses currently filling in.

Street Clearance: Sanitation crews are working around the clock. Residents can track progress through the city’s official snowplow tracker.

Schools and cultural institutions

After a full snow day on Monday, New York City public schools resumed in-person classes on Tuesday. Parents are advised to keep an eye on updates, as light snow on Wednesday morning may cause additional delays.

Reopening: Broadway shows, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the American Museum of Natural History expect to resume operations by Tuesday night.

Closures: All city zoos and the New York Aquarium remain closed until further notice.

Weather outlook, The Alberta Clipper

While the main bomb cyclone has moved toward Nova Scotia, Canada, the National Weather Service warns that a fast-moving system called the Alberta Clipper will bring light snow to the Northeast by midweek. Residents should prepare for daytime temperatures just above freezing and nighttime frost, creating a risk of black ice during the Wednesday morning commute.

