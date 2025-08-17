Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947398https://zeenews.india.com/world/new-york-three-dead-eight-injured-in-shooting-incident-at-brooklyn-restaurant-2947398.html
NewsWorld
NEW YORK

New York: Three Dead, Eight Injured In Shooting Incident At Brooklyn Restaurant

Three people lost their lives and eight others were injured in a shooting incident inside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New York: Three Dead, Eight Injured In Shooting Incident At Brooklyn RestaurantAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

Three people lost their lives and eight others were injured in a shooting incident inside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 am at the Taste of the City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK