New York: Three Dead, Eight Injured In Shooting Incident At Brooklyn Restaurant
Three people lost their lives and eight others were injured in a shooting incident inside a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday morning.
Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 am at the Taste of the City Lounge in the Crown Heights neighborhood.
