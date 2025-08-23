New York Tour Bus Crash: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured On Interstate 90

In a shocking incident, five people lost their lives in a tour bus crash in New York State, Police confirmed.

The accident happened on Friday on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, Genesee County. The bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, was on its way back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls.

According to New York State Police spokesperson James O’Callaghan, the bus was moving at full speed when the driver lost control.

The bus was “extremely damaged” in the crash. Many passengers were thrown out of the vehicle, and most of them were not wearing seatbelts, he said.

Police said almost everyone on board suffered some kind of injury, from cuts and bruises to more serious harm. The total number of injured people is still being counted.

Despite the severe damage, the bus driver survived and was not seriously hurt, the Police spokesperson said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X that she was briefed on the "tragic tour bus accident," adding that her team is coordinating with the State Police and local officials who are working "to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved."

Mercy Flight, a nonprofit air medical transport service provider, said its three helicopters were transporting people from the crash site to area hospitals.

(With IANS Inputs)