NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER

New Zealand PM’s Jalebi-Making Attempt Sparks Reaction From Netizens — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing | VIDEO

The clip shows PM Luxon piping batter into hot oil while attempting to form the coil shapes that make jalebi. Many users appreciated the effort, pointing out how refreshing it was.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Zealand PM’s Jalebi-Making Attempt Sparks Reaction From Netizens — Internet Can’t Stop Laughing | VIDEOScreenshot from video (Credit: christopherluxon/X)

In a delightful moment that has captured the attention of social media users around the world, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently tried to make jalebis. The video, shared online, sparked a wave of amused reactions and light-hearted jokes from netizens. 

Jalebis are a beloved South Asian sweet known for their intricate spirals and perfectly crisp texture. 

The clip shows PM Luxon piping batter into hot oil while attempting to form the coil shapes that make jalebi. His attempts lacked the symmetry seen in the traditional sweet, resulting in quirky, uneven shapes that viewers found both endearing and hilarious. 

Sharing the video on the social media platform Instagram, he wrote, "Getting amongst it at the Sikh Games in Takanini this afternoon with local MP @rimanakhlenz. Good luck to all those competing - and to those who end up eating my attempt at making jalebi!"

This candid moment struck a chord online. The video showcased a playful side, humanizing the leader in the eyes of the public. 

Also Check- Employee Fakes Injury With Google’s ‘Nano Banana’ AI, Fools Manager; Sparks Internet Uproar

Netizens' Reaction

Many users appreciated the effort, pointing out how refreshing it was.

"Unity in Diversity - India & New Zealand," a user commented under the video.

"Prime Minister what you cooking its looks dilecions yummy. The best cook awesome," another user wrote. 

"NAAM... JALAEBI BAAIII... just for fun should add that song," a comment read. 

"Well try Sir indian food is always good," an Instagram user commented. 

The cross-cultural warmth and humor reflected how food can connect people across borders, regardless of political or geographical boundaries.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

