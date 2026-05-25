New Zealand road tragedy: Indian-origin man killed in accident - What we know so far

An Indian-origin Uber driver was killed in a road accident in New Zealand’s Papamoa while working a late-evening shift, leaving behind his wife and one-year-old daughter.

According to police, 36-year-old Ramandeep Dhillon died at the scene after a two-vehicle crash on Te Puke Highway, between Bell Road and Poplar Lane. Two people of the other vehicle sustained injuries in the accident.

Dhillon, who is originally from Punjab, shifted to New Zealand on a student visa in 2015. He came back to India for a short-period in 2024 to marry Veerpal Kaur. Later, the husband and wife moved to New Zealand together and settled in Papamoa.

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The couple worked on kiwifruit orchards, NDTV reported citing a report by the New Zealand Herald.

After the birth of their daughter, Kudrat, Ramandeep Dhillon took up Uber driving to have a more flexible schedule so he could help care for his child.

Speaking to the publication, Kaur said the road where the fatal accident happened around 7:15 pm on Wednesday last week was a route Dhillon frequently drove on.

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'He said he'll come back home for dinner'

According to Kaur, Dhillon began his day spending time with their 18-month-old daughter. Before leaving for work that evening, he told his her that he would be back home later for dinner.

Worry mounted after he stopped responding to calls, and later that night, police arrived at the family’s home to inform her that her husband had been killed in a road accident.

"I cried, I cried, I cried. I felt that my life is spoilt now," Kaur told the New Zealand Herald.

The couple had reportedly met through family connections at a party and became friends before he proposed.

"I thought that he was a very good, thinking person, and he was innocent and loyal, and at that time he was a perfect match for me. He did everything for me, and I can't forget his love," Kaur said further.

She also recalled the memory that her husband was very excited "when he got to know that he was going to be a dad."

According to Kaur, their daughter has been asking about her father. She said Kudrat looked a lot like him and had inherited his smile.

Dhillon’s funeral was held on Wednesday and witnessed a large turnout, with people travelling from different parts of New Zealand to pay their respects.

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up for the family and has so far raised over $33,000 to help meet funeral expenses, rent, and the family’s daily living costs.

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