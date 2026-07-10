Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /New Zealand Trade Minister hails PM Modi's leadership, calls his visit significant

New Zealand Trade Minister hails PM Modi's leadership, calls his visit significant

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's calm leadership ahead of his landmark two-day visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 01:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
New Zealand Trade Minister hails PM Modi's leadership, calls his visit significant
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
New Zealand Trade Minister hails PM Modi's leadership, calls his visit significant
'PM Modi2 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
3
Shreyas Iyer3 min ago
4
Sharmiela Mandre7 min ago
5
North Central Railway Recruitment 202611 min ago