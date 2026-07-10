On PM Modi's visit to New Zealand, he said, "It is very significant. It's the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. And of course, it comes just a few months after we signed our Free Trade Agreement. So, there is a very big celebration to happen here in our largest city. And all New Zealanders are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi, particularly the Indian New Zealand community, now, our third largest grouping in New Zealand, will be turning out... to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister and to make sure he feels welcome."