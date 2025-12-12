Newly Released Photos From Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Show Trump, Clinton, Gates

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have unveiled a second batch of photographs recovered from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The images feature Epstein alongside a number of prominent political, business, and cultural figures, including US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, longtime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and filmmaker Woody Allen.

Officials emphasised that the photographs do not indicate any illegal activity by the individuals pictured, noting that appearing at an event with Epstein does not imply wrongdoing.

Among the images is a black-and-white photograph of Trump, taken years before he assumed the presidency, showing him with several women whose faces have been redacted. Other images depict him speaking with a woman while standing next to Epstein at an event, and a separate photo showing him beside another woman, also with her face obscured.

Another photograph shows Clinton alongside Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, who was later convicted in connection with his sex trafficking network. The president signs the image of Clinton.

Several of the newly released photos feature Bannon, including one in which Epstein sits behind a desk facing the former White House strategist, and another showing a mirror selfie of the pair. Additional images depict Woody Allen in a director’s chair speaking with Epstein, as well as a separate shot of Allen conversing with Bannon.

Ranking committee member Representative Robert Garcia sharply criticised federal authorities, alleging a lack of transparency.

"It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends," Garcia told NBC. "These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW."