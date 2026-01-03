Who Is Nicolas Maduro? Early Life, Political Career, And His Reign As Venezuelan President

US-Venezuela Conflict: Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros was reportedly captured and flown out of the country by US forces early Saturday, amid rising tensions between the two nations. As the situation develops, international attention remains focused on the Venezuelan leader.

Early Life Of Nicolás Maduro

Nicolás Maduro was born in Caracas on November 23, 1962, and he completed his secondary studies at the José Avalos High School.

The Venezuelan President was a member of the Socialist League and, at a very young age, began working as a driver for the Caracas Metro, where he eventually became a member of the Board of Directors and a union leader.

According to IANS, he was also the founder of the new Caracas Metro Workers' Union (SITRAMECA).

Nicolás Maduro's Political Career

As a member of the Bolivarian Revolutionary Movement 200 (MBR-200), Nicolás Maduro was a prominent activist for the freedom of Venezuelan politician and revolutionary Hugo Chavez - who eventually labelled him as his successor - when the latter was imprisoned for his participation in the 1992 military uprising.

Elected Principal Deputy for the Federal District for the five-year term (2000-2005), Nicolás Maduro presided over the National Assembly between January and August 2006, at which time he was called to assume the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position from which he promoted, together with Commander Hugo Chavez, the creation and consolidation of ALBA (2001); Petrocaribe (2005); Unasur (2008) and CELAC (2010).

On October 10, 2012, Nicolas Maduro was appointed Executive Vice President, and on March 8, 2013, a few days after the death of President Chavez, appointed by constitutional mandate as the Acting President of Venezuela, IANS reported.

On April 14, 2013, he was elected Constitutional President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. With this, he became the first Chavista and working-class President in the contemporary history of the nation.

Nicolas Maduro As Venezuelan President

Nicolas Maduro established a victory in the July 2024 presidential election with 51.95 percent of the vote, and was sworn in as Venezuelan President for a third term in January 2025.

US-Venezuela Tensions

As per an IANS report, in November 2025, US President Donald Trump said he would not rule out the use of military force in Venezuela by land to dismantle what the US administration calls "narco-terrorists."

On Saturday, Trump announced that the United States had struck Venezuela and captured its President, who was flown out of the country along with his wife.

(with IANS inputs)