Safe haven revoked: US arrests Iranian General Soleimani's niece in LA after revoking green card

The United States has arrested the niece and grandniece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani.

In an official statement released on April 4, the U.S. Department of State said that the niece, identified as Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, and her daughter were arrested by federal agents after Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status.

The department added that both individuals are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

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"Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status," U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

"Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran," the statement read.

The U.S. Department of State claimed that while living in the United States, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, and lived a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles.

"While living in the United States, she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terror organization. Afshar Soleimani pushed this propaganda for Iran’s terrorist regime while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles, as attested to by her frequent posting on her recently deleted Instagram account," the statement read.

Apart from terminating the LPR status of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter, the U.S. has also barred her husband from entering the country.

"In addition to the termination of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter’s LPR status, Afshar’s husband has also been barred from entering the United States," the statement read.

"Earlier this month, Secretary Rubio also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, daughter of former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani, and her husband Seyed Kalantar Motamedi. Both Ardeshir-Larijani and Motamedi are no longer in the United States and are barred from future entry," the statement read.

US-Iran War

This development comes amid the ongoing Israel-US vs Iran conflict, now in its second month, which began after US and Israeli forces launched coordinated airstrikes on February 28. The strikes reportedly killed several senior Iranian leaders, triggering wider tensions in the region. The conflict has also disrupted global fuel supply, with Iran restricting movement through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels linked to the US, Israel, and their allies, while allowing ships from countries it considers friendly.