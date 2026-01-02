Night Of Horror In Swiss Alps: 40 Killed As Fire Engulfs Packed Crans-Montana Bar

Bern (Switzerland): A late-night blaze inside a popular bar at Switzerland’s famed ski resort of Crans-Montana has left the country in shock, with at least 40 people killed and around 115 others injured, local police confirmed on Thursday (January 1).

The fire broke out at the “Le Constellation” bar in the heart of the resort, turning a winter night of celebration into one of the deadliest incidents the region has seen in years. The Valais Cantonal Police said the fire was not caused by arson, according to CNN.

Addressing reporters at a press conference in Crans-Montana, Valais Cantonal Police Commander Frederic Gisler said emergency services moved with urgency the moment the alarm was raised. Smoke was first spotted rising from the bar around 1:30 am, and within moments a witness contacted the emergency call centre to report the danger.

“A red alert was immediately issued,” he said, explaining that firefighting units and rescue teams were mobilised without delay.

The first responders from the Crans-Montana intercommunal police and the gendarmerie arrived at the scene by 1:32 am, quickly followed by additional emergency crews.

“Their initial assignment was obviously to take care of the victims and to provide them emergency help,” Gisler told the press.

Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control swiftly, allowing investigators to begin their initial work soon after the blaze was extinguished. “Following that, the initial investigations were able to start,” he added.

As the scale of the tragedy became clear, authorities set up reception centres to support survivors and those displaced by the fire. A dedicated helpline was launched at 4:14 am to assist families seeking information about their loved ones.

“All of the injured people had received care by shortly after 5 am, thanks to this widescale mobilisation,” the police commander said, highlighting the coordinated response by emergency services throughout the night.

For families who lost relatives in the fire, the ordeal is far from over. Local officials warned that identifying all of the victims could take several days due to the severity of the incident.

“Currently and in the days to come, the priority will be identifying the people who have died so that their bodies can be returned quickly to their families,” Gisler said.

The tragedy has drawn messages of support from across Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences and solidarity with Switzerland and the families affected by the fire.

“Deep emotion following the fire in Crans-Montana. My thoughts go to the bereaved families and the injured. To Switzerland, to its people and to its authorities, I convey the full solidarity of France and our fraternal support,” he wrote in a post on X.