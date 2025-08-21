Advertisement
Nikki Haley Urges Trump To Treat India As ‘Prized Partner’ Amid Tariff Row

In her opinion piece for Newsweek, Haley warned that ignoring India's role as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia, especially in light of China's evasion of sanctions on Russian oil purchases, would be a "strategic disaster" after 25 years of bilateral ties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 06:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Nikki Haley Urges Trump To Treat India As ‘Prized Partner’ Amid Tariff RowUS President Donald Trump and Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. (Photo: IANS)

Amid rising tensions over the US imposing 50% tariffs on India, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has called for a reassessment of US-India relations and urged Washington to see India as a "valued independent and democratic partner" rather than a rival like China.

"India must be treated like the prized free and democratic partner that it is--not an adversary like China, which has thus far avoided sanctions for its Russian oil purchases, despite being one of Moscow's largest customers. If that disparity does not demand a closer look at U.S.-India relations, the realities of hard power should. Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster," Nikki Haley said in her opinion piece on Newsweek.

Haley highlighted that unlike communist-controlled China, the rise of democratic India is not a threat to the free world, and asserted that the partnership between the US and India is a clear and natural choice to counter China.

"Unlike Communist-controlled China, the rise of a democratic India does not threaten the free world. Partnership between the U.S. and India to counter China should be a no-brainer," she added.

 

