Nine nuclear-armed states, three neighbours: Why is China adding 100 nuclear warheads a year?

The latest report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has highlighted the expansion of nuclear warheads in nine nuclear-armed states around the globe. Among these are Russia, the USA, France, the United Kingdom, India, China, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel. Beijing is the one expanding its warheads rapidly, to be precise, 100 warheads a year. But why is China racing to increase its nuclear capabilities?

If you look at the atlas, out of all nine nuclear-armed states around the world, three states, India, China, and Pakistan, are close-knit neighbours in the same sub-continent. This triangular dynamic in South Asia adds a unique layer of complexity to China's nuclear buildup.

Unlike the bipolar Cold War-era arms race between the US and USSR, the China-India-Pakistan relationship involves intertwined rivalries, unresolved border disputes, and shifting alliances that drive mutual suspicions and capability enhancements.

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China shares a long, contested Himalayan border with India, marked by the 1962 war and recurring standoffs like the 2020 Galwan standoff.

Also Read: Subcontinent shockwave: India leaves Pakistan behind in Nuclear stockpile surge, moves to high-alert peacetime posture

Does China’s rise expose a threat to India?

Not really, the SIPRI report shows India’s own nuclear arsenal, estimated at around 180-190 warheads. New Delhi has been modernizing with longer-range missiles like the Agni series, explicitly capable of reaching deep into Chinese territory.

From Beijing’s perspective, this necessitates a credible deterrent to prevent India from challenging Chinese interests along the border or in the broader Indo-Pacific.

Pakistan, China’s long-standing strategic partner, often described as an "all-weather ally", maintains roughly 170 warheads and focuses primarily on India. Beijing has historically provided significant support to Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programs, which helps keep India’s military resources divided between its western and northern fronts, indirectly benefiting China.

China’s strategic goals: Domination over US

Beyond the immediate neighborhood and bounded by geography, China’s rapid expansion, adding roughly 100 warheads annually in recent years to reach an estimated 600-620 by early 2026, is also driven by broader strategic goals: achieving a more robust second-strike capability against the United States, modernizing delivery systems, including new silo fields and submarines, and preparing for potential conflicts over Taiwan or in the South China Sea.

Chinese leaders appear to view a larger, more diversified nuclear force as essential for great-power status and to hedge against US missile defences and alliances in Asia.

At a time when the world is gripped with two wars at different fronts from Russia-Ukraine to the US-Iran-Israel offensive, China has been quietly raising its domination stakes above Washington.

While China’s buildup remains modest compared to the US and Russia, which hold thousands, its pace is the fastest among the nine nuclear states, raising risks of miscalculation in a region already prone to crises.

Amplified by the hunger to rise above the US and bounded with sub-continental triangle domination, each state’s improvements in nuclear posture are perceived as threats by the others, fueling a regional arms race dynamic even as global stockpiles have historically trended downward.





