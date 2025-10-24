No Airport, No Currency, No Crime – How This Tiny Country Became Richer Than Most Nations

Country With No Airport, No Currency, No Army, No Crime: Liechtenstein is smaller than many cities on the planet. It does not have its own airport. It has never printed its own currency. Despite these unusual choices, the nation ranks among the richest countries in the world.

This is not a story of luck. Liechtenstein did not accumulate wealth by building armies or claiming territories. Its power comes from choice, focus and pragmatism.

The country adopted the Swiss Franc. It skipped the cost of airports, relying on the transport systems of Switzerland and Austria. Its language is German, the language of its neighbour, making trade and integration seamless. Every decision maximises efficiency and minimizes unnecessary costs.

The result is extraordinary. The country channels all its energy into building a thriving economy. Its financial sector is strong, but the real wealth comes from industry. It excels in precision engineering and innovative manufacturing. It produces a wide range of products, from dental drills to space components. Hilti, a global leader in construction tools, is based here.

Liechtenstein has more companies than citizens. High-value manufacturing drives jobs, per capita income and a level of economic stability few countries can match.

Safety follows wealth in the country. Crime barely exists, and it has very few prisoners. Residents leave their doors unlocked at night. The level of trust among citizens is so deep that visitors are often amazed. Security comes naturally and is woven into the fabric of daily life.

Liechtenstein proves that a nation does not need airports, armies or its own currency to thrive. True wealth is freedom. Freedom to work, innovate and live without fear. Here, life is secure, prosperous and calm.