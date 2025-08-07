'No Annexation', Claims Netanyahu: So Why Is Israel Building A Security Zone In Gaza?

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered his clearest statement on what lies ahead for Gaza. Speaking on the ongoing war, he laid out a roadmap that touches both immediate military goals and the future administration of the coastal enclave.

At the top of his list is the dismantling of Hamas. The return of Israeli hostages remains equally central. He signalled that these aims are non-negotiable. “The war could end tomorrow,” he said, “if Hamas surrenders and releases all hostages unconditionally.”

He was firm on another point too. Israel, he said, has no plans to annex Gaza. Instead, the territory would be handed over to what he described as a “transitional governing body”.

No further details were given about who would make up this body or how it would be chosen.

Still, security will remain a priority. Netanyahu said Israel intends to build a “security perimeter” inside Gaza. This zone, he said, would prevent attacks and stop the territory from becoming a threat again.

“There will not be an Israeli occupation. But there will be an Israeli presence, if needed, for security, not governance,” one of his aides later clarified

Humanitarian issues also came up. Netanyahu stressed the need to distinguish civilians from fighters. “Innocents must be separated from Hamas,” he said.

It is a position his government has repeated, though international criticism continues to mount over civilian casualties.

The prime minister’s remarks reflect a broader challenge. The Hamas operates from within dense neighbourhoods, often near schools and hospitals. That makes targeting militants far more complex, and Netanyahu’s comments hinted at the toll this has taken on Israel’s military planning.

His statement offered no timeline, nor did it mention which foreign powers, if any, might play a role in overseeing post-war Gaza. But the message was to destroy the Hamas, rescue the hostages and then step back from direct control.

Whether that vision can hold, as fighting drags on and regional pressure builds, remains to be seen.