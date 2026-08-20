/No bombs, just bulldozers: Baloch rebels’ new tactic to hit Pakistan

New Delhi: Baloch separatists appear to be adopting a different way of disrupting Pakistan’s transport network, using bulldozers and other heavy machinery to damage bridges and block roads instead of depending on explosives.
The self-proclaimed Republic of Balochistan has claimed responsibility for dismantling a major bridge in Kharan district, saying the move disrupted the movement of mineral-loaded vehicles and other traffic on a major route connecting the area with Karachi.
According to claims circulated by Baloch groups, fighters in Sotkagan, Kharan, used heavy machinery to dismantle the bridge and create a road blockade. The group said no explosives or improvised explosive devices were used.
The claims could not be independently verified.
The operation is unusual because the alleged tactic targets physical connectivity and the movement of goods without requiring an explosive attack. Balochistan is rich in minerals and lies along important routes linking Pakistan’s interior with its western regions and coastline.
Baloch separatist leader Mir Yar Baloch claimed on X that Pakistani security forces were facing restrictions on their movement in parts of the province.
“Pakistani forces are unable to travel by road after 6 p.m., while even during daylight hours, they are unable to remain for more than 20 minutes in Baloch areas,” he claimed.
Breaking News,— Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) August 20, 2026
The Republic of Balochistan, Baloch defense and security forces obtained control over road and transportation and constructions.
This is the Kharan area of Sotkagan, where Baloch fighters used heavy machinery to dismantle the main bridge connecting Kharan with… pic.twitter.com/if4y14wHrE
The bridge incident comes as a long-running insurgency between Baloch separatist groups and Pakistani security forces continues. The conflict has involved attacks on military personnel, infrastructure and Chinese interests in the province.
According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 62 security personnel were killed and around 250 militants were killed in violence during the month covered by its latest security assessment, released on July 31.
Balochistan's strategic importance extends beyond its mineral wealth. The province has a long Arabian Sea coastline and has major routes used for regional trade and the movement of natural resources.
The latest bridge disruption also comes weeks after a purported letter circulated on social media in the name of the “Republic of Balochistan”, claiming that the province had declared independence and that the group exercised control over 85% of its territory.
The authenticity of the letter and the territorial-control claim could not be independently verified.
In a separate statement, the group called on Pakistani security forces to leave Balochistan, accusing the Pakistan Army of being illegally stationed in the province and exploiting the region’s natural resources.
It also appealed to the international community to recognise Balochistan as an independent country and demanded the withdrawal of Pakistan’s military and security forces.
The group further called on Pakistani military personnel and other non-Baloch officials serving in the Army, the Frontier Corps, the police and other security institutions to leave the province and surrender their equipment to Baloch forces.
The statement accused Islamabad of repression and exploitation of Balochistan’s mineral resources, while warning that continued military operations would intensify the conflict.
The separatists also compared their struggle with the 1971 Bangladesh war, claiming Pakistan would eventually be forced to withdraw from Balochistan.
Several armed Baloch groups have been waging an insurgency against the Pakistani state for decades, with attacks targeting security forces, government infrastructure and Chinese-backed projects.
Republic of Balochistan Ultimatum to Pakistan: Pull Back All Forces from Baloch Soil Now— Mir Yar Baloch (@miryar_baloch) August 18, 2026
19 August, 2026
The Republic of Balochistan once again reminds all Pakistani forces to leave Balochistan, because as an independent country, Balochistan possesses every legal and moral… pic.twitter.com/QNBkChkl70
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