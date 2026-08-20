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No bombs, just bulldozers: Baloch rebels’ new tactic to hit Pakistan

Baloch groups have claimed disruption of a major Kharan route used to transport minerals and goods. The move comes as separatists intensify demands for independence from Pakistan.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
No bombs, just bulldozers: Baloch rebels’ new tactic to hit Pakistan
Image Credit: The "Republic of Balochistan" has asked Pakistani security forces to leave Balochistan. (Photo: Screen grab)

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No bombs, just bulldozers: Baloch rebels’ new tactic to hit Pakistan
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