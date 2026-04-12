No breakthrough yet: Iran–US talks in Islamabad extended amid differences

Iran-US negotiations have been extended by an additional day following 15 hours of intense discussions, as technical teams swap draft texts amid lingering differences, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

In a statement posted on X by Iran's government, Tehran affirmed that talks will proceed despite unresolved disagreements.

"Iran-U.S. talks mediated by Pakistan concluded after 14 hours. Technical teams from both sides are now exchanging expert texts. Negotiations will continue despite some remaining differences," the statement said.



The post further added, "At Pakistan's proposal and with the agreement of the negotiating teams of #Iran and the U.S., talks mediated by Pakistan will continue for another round after a pause on Sunday."



Iranian officials kicked off negotiations at 1:00 p.m. local time Saturday at Islamabad's Serena Hotel, first consulting with Pakistani counterparts before diving into talks with the US delegation.

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The grueling session stretched over 15 hours, wrapping up around 3:40 a.m. Sunday and underscoring the talks' high stakes and intricate challenges.





Meanwhile, the first phase of in-person talks between the United States and Iran concluded in Islamabad late on Saturday night after several hours of negotiations involving multiple stakeholders, marking a significant development in ongoing diplomatic discussions.



Following the discussions, both delegations exchanged written texts to document and confirm areas of understanding reached during the day, according to Iranian state media Press TV. The exchange is seen as an effort to formalise progress made during the face-to-face engagement.



The development comes after an initial round of discussions concluded earlier, paving the way for continued negotiations between the delegations. The talks are being seen as a key diplomatic effort to reduce tensions and explore possibilities of a structured understanding between the United States and Iran.



According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, the latest round of negotiations extended into late-night deliberations, underscoring the urgency and sensitivity of the dialogue. The report stated that key representatives from both sides were present in Islamabad for the discussions, reflecting the high-level nature of the engagement.



(with ANI inputs)

