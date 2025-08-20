‘No Corner Of The Country Is Safe’: India’s Proposed Agni-5 ICBM Test Puts Pakistan On Edge, Islamabad Think Tank Warns Army, Govt

Islamabad: Fear is rising in Pakistan over India’s Agni-5 missile programme. The Islamabad-based Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) has issued a warning to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, highlighting the security risks posed by India’s planned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test later this month. The SVI said the proposed test could have wide-ranging implications for regional stability.

The Agni-5 missile carries multiple warheads and can strike several targets independently. Equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, it is considered a highly advanced weapon.

The SVI emphasised that Pakistan cannot ignore India’s nuclear-capable Agni V or Agni VI missile tests, which form the backbone of India’s longest-range missile arsenal.

The think tank highlighted that India’s missile programme accelerated after joining the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in 2016. Access to advanced technologies and equipment has increased. India has also acquired drones from the United States and Israel that were reportedly used during the May conflict with Pakistan.

The organisation warned that missiles with over 8,000 kilometres of range and nuclear capability signal India’s ambition to assert global influence. Major cities worldwide, including Washington, Moscow, Beijing and all of Pakistan, could potentially fall within the reach of these weapons.

India Expands Naval Strike Power

The SVI also highlighted India’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean with nuclear-powered submarines armed with submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). The ongoing tests of advanced Agni missile systems, according to the think tank, send a message to India’s adversaries, showcasing its strategic ambitions.

The SVI cautioned Pakistan’s government and military that the international community should pressure India to refrain from actions that could undermine regional stability. The institute urged India to curb aggressive moves against Pakistan and focus on resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.