‘No Delhi, no Islamabad’: Why Tarique Rahman’s rise to power in Bangladesh sets off alarm bells in India

New Delhi: Following a landslide victory in the recently concluded general elections, the rise of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairperson Tarique Rahman has triggered New Delhi’s attention, as several campaign themes and political signals from Dhaka point to a recalibration in regional equations.

From the very start of the campaign, the party projected a sovereignty-first political line. The central slogan placed national interest above all external alignments. The messaging stressed that Bangladesh would not position itself under the shadow of any foreign capital. The reference included both New Delhi and Islamabad. It indicated independence from alleged Indian influence and distance from Pakistan’s military establishment.

During a rally in Sylhet in January, Rahman invoked the memory of the 1971 Liberation War and described the country’s birth as the outcome of sacrifice by ordinary Bangladeshis. He reminded supporters of the scale of human cost that led to the nation’s independence.

He then referred to religion while addressing the crowd and asked a series of faith-based questions about who holds ultimate authority over the world, the heavens and holy places. The crowd responded in unison, giving the gathering a clear religious tone. The political messaging that followed indicated that sovereignty and faith would be central pillars in his party’s politics.

The speech had layered signals. The mention of Islamabad conveyed that his administration would not lean toward Pakistan’s military axis. The reference to New Delhi suggested that policy decisions would not operate under any alleged Indian influence. The religious references reflected the continued importance of Islamic identity in BNP’s political vocabulary.

Campaign rhetoric often carries heightened emotional charge. Even so, it offers insight into the broad direction a government may take once in office. Several of Rahman’s pre-election statements have drawn India’s attention, especially on unresolved bilateral issues.

One major point of friction between the two countries is the Teesta river water-sharing. BNP leaders have referred to international water conventions while arguing for equitable distribution. The party has maintained that earlier bilateral arrangements require review to ensure fairness for Bangladesh’s interests.

In his media attractions, the BNP chief has said that multiple agreements signed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were imbalanced and required correction to reset ties on equal footing. His stated priority placed Bangladesh’s national interest and the welfare of its citizens at the forefront before any expansion of external partnerships.

For any government in Dhaka, a functional relationship with India is important. Bangladesh is geographically encircled by Indian territory on three sides. The two nations share a land boundary stretching roughly 2,500 miles, one of the longest in the world. India is a major trade partner and a source for essential imports, including cotton, food grains, fuel, industrial inputs and electricity.

Another sensitive dimension affecting public perception involves India’s decision to host Hasina after her political exit from power. Policy observers say that sections of Bangladesh’s youth view this move negatively. The perception has fed a narrative that India was aligned too closely with the former ruling establishment (the Awami League) even during periods of domestic unpopularity in Bangladesh.

Debate over India’s approach intensified during Bangladesh’s 2023 election cycle, when questions were raised internationally about electoral conditions. Critics within Bangladesh felt New Delhi continued its backing of Hasina’s administration despite growing internal discontent.

Within BNP’s ranks, some leaders have publicly minimised India’s historical role in Bangladesh’s liberation. Statements from senior leaders have described the independence struggle primarily as a domestic achievement rather than a joint military outcome. Such statements have added to unease in Indian policy circles.

The continued presence of Hasina in India creates diplomatic sensitivity for both sides. There are demands for her extradition within Bangladesh’s political discourse. Leaders associated with the new power structure have indicated that the demand will be pursued through formal channels.

Personal political history also influences the rivalry. Rahman’s mother and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia spent extended periods in prison during Hasina’s rule, where her health deteriorated. The legacy of that political confrontation continues to influence party attitudes.

Academic and geopolitical observers view the election outcome as a turning point in Dhaka’s regional positioning. They expect the incoming government to articulate a defined foreign policy posture driven by South Asia’s entrenched rivalries. India-Pakistan hostility and China-India competition are expected to continue to be structural factors influencing Bangladesh’s strategic calculations.

There is also recognition that India has prior experience working with BNP-led governments. Diplomatic channels between the two sides have functioned in earlier political phases. With the election now settled, engagement will move from speculation to practice.

Strategic analysts expect Bangladesh to maintain working relations with India while preserving greater policy space. The anticipated approach points toward calibrated engagement based on mutual respect, sovereign parity and non-interference in domestic politics, along with room for Dhaka’s independent geopolitical choices.

Historical experience influences present caution. After the restoration of democracy in the early 1990s, India initially expected improved ties under a BNP administration. Early exchanges, including high-level visits and trade discussions, generated optimism. That momentum slowed amid Indian allegations that insurgent groups received sanctuary across the border. Progress on water sharing and boundary demarcation were limited. As a result, distrust widened during the previous BNP governments, which were supported by the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Domestic political currents inside India have also influenced bilateral atmospherics. Sections of Bangladeshi public opinion perceive New Delhi as having favoured the Awami League leadership. Hasina’s continued political messaging from Indian soil has further strengthened that perception.

Regional diplomatic space around Bangladesh has grown more competitive. Pakistan has moved to revive strategic outreach. The United States and China have also expanded engagement footprints following Bangladesh’s political transition.

For India, the emergence of a more assertive opposition bloc inside Bangladesh’s parliament adds another variable. Islamist and conservative political forces have improved their electoral performance. Their stronger legislative presence may influence the ideological direction of national politics and exert pressure on a centrist governing line.

The coming months will reveal how campaign rhetoric translates into state policy. India and Bangladesh are bound by geography, trade and security interdependence. Political messaging from Dhaka shows a search for greater strategic autonomy. The practical management of that ambition will define the next phase of bilateral relations.